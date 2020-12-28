North Dakota's oil industry faced 'pretty terrible' year in 2020; lengthy recovery expected

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading for around $48 per barrel last week. The price climbed slowly throughout the latter half of the year after it collapsed dramatically this spring amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and a significant drop in demand as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed travel across the globe. Oil was trading for $60 per barrel when 2020 began.

Helms indicated to reporters earlier this month that he’s keeping a close eye on OPEC and Russia, which together in early December decided to bump up their oil output to “test the market,” he said.

Oil leaders in those countries are trying to prevent the price of oil from rising too high, above $50 per barrel, which would likely prompt new drilling in U.S. shale plays, including in the Bakken, Helms said. Already, the state has seen companies restart some idled wells and bring online some new wells that were drilled but not initially fracked due to poor economics.

