North Dakota's oil industry faced 'pretty terrible' year in 2020; lengthy recovery expected

The oil industry will remember 2020 for the rapid collapse of crude prices in the spring, leading to dismantled rigs, idled wells and a bleak rest of the year.
Oil companies filed for bankruptcy and thousands of people in North Dakota’s oil patch lost jobs. Williams County still has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 12%, nine months after oil prices cratered.
“All in all, it was a pretty terrible year for the industry,” said State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, North Dakota’s top oil regulator.
Still, it wasn’t the worst downturn he’s seen in the 40 years he has either worked in the oil industry or regulated it. Two others top this one, including a bust in 1999 and 2000, brought on by overproduction and a poor economy, as well as another in the mid-1980s when oil prices plummeted and the number of rigs operating in the state fell from 150 into the teens.
Helms does not expect activity to bounce back quickly in North Dakota’s oil patch.
“As we look forward to the next year, it doesn’t look very promising in terms of growth,” he said. “I think we have to get out more than a year, maybe a year and a half, before we have the prospect of seeing oil and gas prices that result in sustained growth.”
West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading for around $48 per barrel last week. The price climbed slowly throughout the latter half of the year after it collapsed dramatically this spring amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and a significant drop in demand as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed travel across the globe. Oil was trading for $60 per barrel when 2020 began.
Helms indicated to reporters earlier this month that he’s keeping a close eye on OPEC and Russia, which together in early December decided to bump up their oil output to “test the market,” he said.
Oil leaders in those countries are trying to prevent the price of oil from rising too high, above $50 per barrel, which would likely prompt new drilling in U.S. shale plays, including in the Bakken, Helms said. Already, the state has seen companies restart some idled wells and bring online some new wells that were drilled but not initially fracked due to poor economics.
A state program directing $16 million in federal coronavirus relief toward water acquisition and disposal -- part of the fracking process -- is helping spur some of the activity. The state also has used some stimulus dollars to plug and clean up abandoned wells. Collectively, those programs have created hundreds if not thousands of temporary jobs in the western and northern oil fields, according to Helms.
By year’s end, North Dakota's oil production had rebounded somewhat to 1.22 million barrels per day, according to the latest available data, which reflects figures from October. Oil production bottomed out this past May at 858,000 barrels per day, collapsing from nearly 1.5 million barrels per day at the start of the year.
Helms foresees other challenges for the state’s oil industry, including how companies will go about addressing pressure from investors regarding “environmental, social and corporate governance” responsibilities, which essentially guide companies in making socially conscious business decisions.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline is still pending, with rulings expected soon that will determine whether the pipeline can keep operating and if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must continue a lengthy environmental study it began this past September at the order of a federal judge. The rulings are likely to be appealed by either the tribe, the Corps or the pipeline developer, depending on what they require of the line, which carries up to 570,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude to market.
Construction is expected to wrap up next year on several pump stations that will facilitate the pipeline's expansion, including one in Emmons County. Developer Energy Transfer seeks to nearly double the amount of oil Dakota Access can carry, up to 1.1 million barrels per day.
The oil industry also will have to contend with a Democratic presidential administration in 2021. President-elect Joe Biden said during the campaign that he would move to ban fracking on federal land and take other steps to address climate change.
Despite a gloomy year for the oil industry, one “shining story” is a reduction in the flaring of excess natural gas, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. Gas production fell along with oil in the first half of the year.
Thanks to both lower production and several new processing plants and pipelines, the infrastructure was able to accommodate a greater proportion of the state’s gas, causing less to be wastefully flared off at well sites. The latest data available shows that North Dakota is capturing 93% of gas produced and is meeting its flaring targets.
But the oil downturn caused a number of companies with additional pipeline and processing plant projects in the works to pause their plans. Kringstad projects the state will need more infrastructure in the years ahead to keep flaring at a minimum.
“We’ve had to restart a lot of conversations with folks about what does this basin look like and what are the needs long term,” he said. “Going forward, that’s going to be the biggest challenge, reworking all the expectations and making sure North Dakota stays well-positioned as growth is expected.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.