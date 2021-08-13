North Dakota's oil industry a 'sleeping giant' as production plateaus

Oil production in North Dakota has plateaued.
"I would have to characterize the Bakken at this point as a sleeping giant," State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Friday. "The COVID pandemic kind of put the industry to sleep, and it's struggling somewhat to wake up."
North Dakota's oil output from May to June was dead flat at 1.128 million barrels per day both months. Oil production data lags several months, and June figures were released Friday.
The state's oil production all year has hovered around the 1.1 million barrel-per-day mark. It's recovered somewhat from last summer's lows amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's far from the record 1.5 million barrels per day produced in late 2019.
North Dakota's natural gas production also is holding steady. June saw 2.983 billion cubic feet of gas per day produced.
The oil and gas industry captured 92% of that gas, burning off the rest in flares. The state as a whole is meeting its 91% gas capture target, but regulators are forcing two companies operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to curtail their production because they cannot meet flaring expectations, Helms said.
Gas production is expected to grow, and the state will need to have more pipelines and processing facilities in place within the next two years if it's to continue to keep flaring down, officials say.
"It's not going to be an easy feat," North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. "Things will have to get moving relatively briskly to meet those time frames."
Oil production will likely rise more next year, Helms said. Slowly, companies are adding back rigs in North Dakota, as well as crews needed to frack newly drilled wells so that they can start producing oil. Two rigs recently began drilling on the Montana side of the Bakken, which hasn't seen any rigs all year, according to North Dakota officials.
One unknown could affect North Dakota's production going forward: How OPEC and Russia respond to calls from the White House to boost oil production. Helms said the state's production could stay flat or drop somewhat if those countries significantly ramp up activity in their oil fields.
North Dakota leaders took issue this week with the Biden administration’s request of OPEC and Russia. The White House hopes that if those countries were to produce more oil, it would ease high gasoline prices in the United States.
Fuel prices tend to follow crude oil prices, which are heavily influenced by global supply and demand. OPEC has been coordinating oil production increases and cuts with Russia, and they have held back production during the coronavirus pandemic amid low demand.
The countries agreed earlier this summer to raise production, but the level of increase is “simply not enough,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released by the White House this week.
“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery,” he said.
Gov. Doug Burgum called the White House’s request of OPEC and its allies a “glaring example of the Biden administration’s failed and misguided energy policies.”
“Instead of urging foreign nations to boost oil output to reduce U.S. gasoline prices, the administration should be encouraging and supporting states like North Dakota to increase oil production to pre-pandemic levels to reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources,” he said in a statement.
North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said President Joe Biden “has been using every tool available to hamstring our domestic oil and gas industry.” The petroleum council is a trade group for the state's oil industry.
“We don’t need OPEC, a cartel made up of nations that wish to do us harm, to produce more oil,” he said in a statement. “We need our leaders to let us do what we do best, produce American oil and support American jobs and economic growth right here at home.”
Some environmentalists also criticized Biden over the OPEC comments, as his administration urged a boost to oil production overseas days after a United Nations report on climate change came out and renewed calls to act faster to address a warming planet.
Oil prices have climbed over the course of the past year and have returned to pre-pandemic levels, holding somewhat steady over the course of this summer. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, has been trading for around $70 per barrel in recent weeks.
Gasoline prices have risen along with oil prices. A gallon of gas cost North Dakota drivers an average of $3.12 Friday, up from $2.09 one year ago, according to AAA, which tracks gas prices in all 50 states. The jump in North Dakota follows a national trend.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.