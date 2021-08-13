North Dakota's oil industry a 'sleeping giant' as production plateaus

Oil production in North Dakota has plateaued.

"I would have to characterize the Bakken at this point as a sleeping giant," State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Friday. "The COVID pandemic kind of put the industry to sleep, and it's struggling somewhat to wake up."

North Dakota's oil output from May to June was dead flat at 1.128 million barrels per day both months. Oil production data lags several months, and June figures were released Friday.

The state's oil production all year has hovered around the 1.1 million barrel-per-day mark. It's recovered somewhat from last summer's lows amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's far from the record 1.5 million barrels per day produced in late 2019.

North Dakota's natural gas production also is holding steady. June saw 2.983 billion cubic feet of gas per day produced.

The oil and gas industry captured 92% of that gas, burning off the rest in flares. The state as a whole is meeting its 91% gas capture target, but regulators are forcing two companies operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to curtail their production because they cannot meet flaring expectations, Helms said.