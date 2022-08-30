North Dakota's haze plan includes no new pollution control measures; plan awaits EPA approval

North Dakota environmental officials have finished a plan to address regional haze without making any major changes after hearing from conservation groups and agencies that wanted the state to implement more pollution control measures.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality that the plan “is complete as far as having all the elements it needs,” DEQ Director David Glatt said. EPA now will decide whether to approve the plan. The state doesn’t expect a decision until next year.

Each state has to submit a regional haze plan every 10 years. The EPA established the Regional Haze Rule in 1999 to help restore natural visibility conditions by 2064 at designated national parks, wilderness areas, monuments, forests, seashores and wildlife refuges. These locations are known as Class I areas.

Federal agencies and conservation groups weighed in on North Dakota's proposed plan earlier. Glatt said state officials concluded it doesn't make sense to require power plants to invest in equipment that wouldn’t improve visibility.

“Even with some pretty significant controls, we would not see any improvement in visibility” in two main natural areas -- Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the western Badlands and the Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge in the northwestern part of the state, he said.

“We’re very clear that we follow science and the law. And so, we did take a very in-depth look of what potentially could be done to improve visibility in our national parks," Glatt said. "And what we found out after we looked at all the really expensive controls ... the modeling said that even if you put those controls on our power plants you would not be able to see an improvement in visibility.”

Glatt said researchers found that 70% of the impact on visibility comes from outside state borders, mainly from wildfires, and "We have no control over that."

“So we’re feeling very confident that we follow the law and get a thorough evaluation of the sources and at the end of the day, we’re finding that at this point in time that we don’t need to do any additional controls," Glatt said. "That doesn’t mean we’re done. There’s another planning period coming up and we’ll go through the evaluation again, and see how things have changed.”

The current plan finishes the second round of haze plan evaluation leading up to the 2064 deadline. The third round will start in the next couple of years, followed by other rounds in future years.

Plan reaction

Badlands Conservation Alliance Board President Connie Triplett said that the state’s plan falls short on ways to reduce pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and methane from the coal and oil industries. She also questioned the "repetitive commentary" about out-of-state wildfires being largely responsible for haze in North Dakota.

"Given the wildfires are likely to continue, I think it’s incumbent on the state of North Dakota to do everything they can within our borders to continue working at reducing pollution from our industry," she said. "And I will say that over the last 20 years, a lot of progress has been made … But I think they’re just not pushing hard enough right now to continue the progress.”

Prairie Rose Seminole, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and an Indigenous Fellow with the National Parks Conservation Association, said she can see pollution impacts from area plants when driving out to her horses near White Shield.

“There’s mornings when I’m driving out to the country and I’m crossing the Garrison Dam and there’s like this purple, bluish haze coming across the lands," she said. "And part of it’s like this morbid beauty and thinking about where that purple, bluish tone comes from. It’s the weight of those toxins just lying on the ground, and we’re all walking in that space,” she said.

"There’s an opportunity to do better," Seminole said. "Why not create more of a greener space for us to enjoy our outdoor living lifestyles? Because so many of us really take heart (of) our stewardship of the land and the waters. And yet here, our state is like, ‘We don’t need clean air.’ It’s just kind of crazy to me.”

Both the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service have recommended additional pollution control measures, with the Park Service saying in comments to the state that North Dakota emissions “are significant across the region and specifically contribute to regional haze at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota as well as Badlands and Wind Cave National Parks in South Dakota.”

Coal plants in the state are eyeing several carbon capture projects -- such as Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra at the Milton R. Young Station near Center -- which will help reduce emissions, Glatt said, adding that market forces and EPA regulations will play a role in limiting emission levels in the atmosphere.

“I do think we’ll see changes in our air quality, which are beneficial to everybody, including our national parks,” he said.

Glatt said the state responded to conservation groups and others who shared their concerns on the proposed plan, and that officials “believe we’ve met the intent of the law” with the final plan.

“Like everything else, there will be people that are unhappy. They want things changed, and what we kind of looked at is, if there truly could be money invested that would improve the visibility in our Class I areas -- our national parks -- we would be on board and make that change," he said.