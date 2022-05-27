 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota's gasoline prices break record set 9 years ago

Michael Coddington, of Woodbury, Minnesota, fills up his gas tank at the north Simonson Station Store in Bismarck in March. Coddington said he was traveling to Beulah to visit family and decided to drive his more gas-economical car, with gas prices spiking.

 Mike McCleary

It has never cost more to fill up at the pump in North Dakota.

The statewide average gasoline price reached a record Friday of $4.24 per gallon, according to data from AAA. The previous record was a cent per gallon less, set May 22, 2013. The price last year at this time was $2.84.

"It was anticipated for the past several weeks that we would reach this point, particularly since the national average has been at a record high for some time now," said Gene LaDoucer, AAA's spokesman in North Dakota.

The average gasoline price across the United States broke its previous record on May 11 at $4.40 per gallon and has continued to climb. The nationwide average Friday was $4.59.

North Dakota's record in 2013 came amid high oil prices, just like it did Friday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent prices skyrocketing. Russia is a major oil producer, and countries such as the United States have stopped importing its oil. The ongoing unrest has kept prices high and volatile.

People are also reading…

LaDoucer said he expects gasoline prices will continue to slowly rise. He did not expect any major jumps up or down.

"What we're waiting to see is a significant change in consumer behavior," he said. "When consumers start purchasing less gasoline and traveling less, then gasoline prices will likely start moving lower. Where that tipping point is, is anyone's guess."

He received results of a AAA survey earlier this week that indicates more than half of North Dakotans say they have started to change their driving behaviors to use less gasoline.

LaDoucer said it seems states in the middle of the country that receive gasoline through Magellan Midstream Partners' pipeline system tend to have among the cheapest gasoline prices in the nation. The pipeline system transports gasoline refined along the Gulf Coast northward. Part of its system extends into Fargo and Grand Forks, supplying eastern North Dakota with fuel.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

