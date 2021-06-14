North Dakota's first disposal site for radioactive oil field waste starts operating, more could be on the way

State officials several years ago set a new cap of 50 picocuries per gram for waste disposed of at landfills. The bulk of the radioactive waste generated in North Dakota falls under that level, though not all, Bogar said.

If the waste is headed for a landfill, it typically goes to a treatment facility in North Dakota first to dry out before it’s trucked to a disposal facility in another state, according to Norbeck and Bogar.

The KT Enterprises slurry well does not have a limit on the radiation level of the waste it disposes of, but it cannot inject bulky items such as pipe or filter socks. The facility processes a lot of sludges and scales, Norbeck said.

KT Enterprises is considering putting in more slurry wells, including one north of Lake Sakakawea and another further south near Killdeer to accommodate waste generated in those areas, he said.

Meanwhile, two companies are proposing to take in radioactive oil field waste at existing landfills in Williams County. They submitted paperwork to the county several days after a 1.5-year moratorium on applications for such facilities expired in May.