North Dakota's daily oil output tanked to 300,000 barrels amid latest blizzard

North Dakota's oil output briefly plummeted to just 300,000 barrels per day earlier this week as the second blizzard to hit the state in April pummeled the oil patch.

That amounts to a 70% drop in production relative to the start of the month.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms provided updated production estimates to state regulators at Friday's Industrial Commission meeting. He said production has already rebounded to about 700,000 barrels per day in the week since the blizzard hit.

The state's oil industry had been steadily producing about 1.1 million barrels per day for the past year up until April's storms.

Helms called the amount of damage in the western part of the state "incredible," noting widespread power outages that brought the oil patch to an abrupt halt last weekend. More than 4,000 power poles were damaged in the storm, and crews for Montana-Dakota Utilities and rural electric cooperatives have been working around the clock to restore power. Snowy roads also caused production to fall, as oil workers could not access well sites or other energy infrastructure.

"All the natural gas processing plants were down, some as briefly as nine hours," Helms said. "Some are still down six days later. The recovery is extreme."

The first blizzard hit North Dakota on April 12 and lasted several days. It caused production to fall to about 750,000 barrels per day, Helms said. That figure had recovered to 950,000 barrels per day when the second blizzard arrived last Saturday.

Oil production is still particularly low in Williams and Divide counties, which sustained some of the most extensive damage to power systems. Much of the oil patch is powered by electricity, including well sites, pipelines and processing facilities.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the three-member Industrial Commission, suggested the state spend money to improve the resiliency of power systems in the Bakken, as the drop in production caused by the storms means companies, mineral owners, the state and counties will collect less oil-related revenue.

The governor said the poles that were somehow reinforced, such as those with cables known as guy wires, fared better in the latest blizzard.

"If we're a few guy wires away from having resilient power, shouldn't we be spending oil tax revenues back in building that resiliency ... so we're not sitting in this situation?" he asked.

Outages update

Last weekend's blizzard at one point cut power to an estimated 19,000 people. That figure was down to about 6,800 on Friday, according to North Dakota Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen.

The restoration effort has included dozens of ground crews with regular equipment and also tracked vehicles to help pull them through the mud, along with airplanes and drones.

Burgum on Friday issued an executive order easing driving restrictions for carriers, contractors and rural electric co-op workers entering the state to assist with power restoration. The hours-of-service waiver is in effect for 30 days. All other road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

Many of those who remained in the dark were making do with generators, including Carla Jean Falcon-Grile and Phillip Grile. The rural Williston couple have relied on theirs to run their TV and a heater that goes in their bedroom at night to keep them warm.

“We use lanterns at night to find our way to the bathroom,” Carla told The Associated Press.

The high price of gas has made it more difficult to keep generators running. The Griles have been conserving some power by grilling outside. Falcon-Grile said she immediately donated meat and other food from a large freezer “before anything went bad.”

Falcon-Grile said they did get water service on Tuesday, but she has heard power might not be restored until next week.

“We are praying it comes on soon,” she said.

The towns of Zahl, Appem and Hanks might not get power until Tuesday, according to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson.

“Those are lines that ran east-west, where he had the biggest issues because of the wind,” he told AP. “Those 6 miles are ... they’re bad. In one direction going 6 miles, there are 33 poles down and 58 broken arms. It’s not the easiest terrain to get around in, and there are a lot of wet potholes.”

But MDU -- a major power supplier in western North Dakota and eastern Montana -- had reduced its outages from a peak of about 18,000 to 100.

Red Cross spokesman Shelby Pudwill said six shelters were set up in northwestern North Dakota but haven't seen much traffic.

“It was pretty hectic at first,” Pudwill said. “But people really come together in times like this and there hasn't been a huge need for our support.”

Prairie Public over-the-air radio broadcasts in the Bismarck area at 90.5 FM are now at half power. The broadcasts had been down due to ice damage to the main transmission line at the tower site. As of Friday, "the signal is reaching all of Bismarck-Mandan but gets fainter father out," spokeswoman Marie Offutt said.

The nonprofit network’s expanded listening options including the Prairie Public app and the prairiepublic.org website are not impacted.

The weekend is shaping up to be rainy and windy, according to The National Weather Service. The forecast calls for as much as 3 inches of rain and wind gusts that could reach 40-50 mph in some areas.

The most recent flood outlook for the Missouri River Basin, released Thursday, says the recent storms have “greatly increased” the risk of widespread spring flooding.

Flooding has been occurring in recent days in eastern North Dakota due to snowmelt and heavy rainfall. Some roads remained closed Friday, and most of the region was under either a flood watch or a flood warning.

The state Department of Transportation said it was placing load restrictions on state highways in the northeast on Monday. Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by wet conditions. Restrictions typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

(Associated Press Correspondent Dave Kolpack contributed to this story.)

