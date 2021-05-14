North Dakota's daily oil output rose in March; growth expected to continue

New data shows that North Dakota’s oil production grew in March after a lackluster start to the year, and the state’s top oil regulator anticipates it will keep ticking up throughout the summer.
The state’s daily oil output increased 2% to 1.108 million barrels per day in March, according to figures released Friday.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms attributed the uptick to oil companies bringing more wells online that had already been drilled but not yet fracked, a necessary step before a Bakken well starts producing oil. Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting water, sand and chemicals down a well at a high pressure to form cracks in rock to release oil.
Helms said two more frack crews started operating in North Dakota that month. At the height of the oil industry’s woes earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, just one crew was working in the state to bring newly drilled wells online. Today there are nine, he said.
Eighteen rigs were drilling for oil in North Dakota on Friday, up from the single digits last summer.
Helms described the turnaround as “a nice gentle recovery.” Oil production in March was nearly 25,000 barrels per day more than in February.
“We’re inching up in rig count. We’re inching up in frack crews,” Helms told reporters Friday during his monthly press briefing. “We’re hoping to see a 35,000 to 55,000 barrel per day back-to-back increase through the summer months.”
Oil leaders convened in Bismarck this week for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, and Helms said they signaled to him any potentially significant production increases would come next year. Major oil producers are beginning to budget and make plans for 2022.
Helms added that he anticipates the global oil surplus of the past year might be gone by the end of 2021 as the world comes out of the pandemic, which sent oil demand plummeting in the spring of 2020.
Natural gas production grew by 6% in March to 2.879 billion cubic feet per day. The industry captured 94% of the gas it produced and is meeting the 91% target set by state regulators to alleviate the wasteful flaring of excess gas.
The state’s flaring numbers have improved over the past year as more pipelines and processing plants have been built in North Dakota.
“We’re still in a really, really good position right now at least for the next two to three years,” North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. “That could quickly change if we see strong production changes and it gets to a point where the infrastructure can no longer keep up.”
Well plugging
North Dakota is resuming the oil field well plugging efforts that it began last year.
Federal coronavirus stimulus money funded the initial work, which plugged 280 abandoned wells last fall. Of those, about half underwent a process known as reclamation that involves removing infrastructure such as pump jacks and tanks and restoring the well pads for agricultural use.
The Legislature approved another $6 million this spring to reclaim the other sites, and that work is expected to take place in the coming months after the state’s bidding process opens next week.
Helms said the state Oil and Gas Division has identified another 95 abandoned wells to plug. The agency is looking to facilitate that work through several funding streams, including an existing state fund designated for clean up efforts and through confiscating bonds oil companies secure for wells.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, is co-sponsoring legislation to make funding available to states for abandoned well plugging work like the program North Dakota began last year. Helms said he expects a similar measure will be introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota.
If that money becomes available, it could potentially help North Dakota address any lingering problem wells, Helms said.
