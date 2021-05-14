North Dakota's daily oil output rose in March; growth expected to continue

“We’re inching up in rig count. We’re inching up in frack crews,” Helms told reporters Friday during his monthly press briefing. “We’re hoping to see a 35,000 to 55,000 barrel per day back-to-back increase through the summer months.”

Oil leaders convened in Bismarck this week for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, and Helms said they signaled to him any potentially significant production increases would come next year. Major oil producers are beginning to budget and make plans for 2022.

Helms added that he anticipates the global oil surplus of the past year might be gone by the end of 2021 as the world comes out of the pandemic, which sent oil demand plummeting in the spring of 2020.

Natural gas production grew by 6% in March to 2.879 billion cubic feet per day. The industry captured 94% of the gas it produced and is meeting the 91% target set by state regulators to alleviate the wasteful flaring of excess gas.

The state’s flaring numbers have improved over the past year as more pipelines and processing plants have been built in North Dakota.