North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates.

The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.

“The vast majority of that is going to come from the Permian,” he said, referring to the prolific oil-producing region in Texas and New Mexico that competes with North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields. “We think North Dakota could come up with 50,000 to 100,000 (barrels per day) by the end of the year.”

North Dakota’s oil production could climb as high as 1.2 million barrels per day, he said. But he sees two factors tempering the potential for further increased activity in the Bakken: politics and a worker shortage.

“People are really unwilling to take the risk of massive investment at this point in an industry that is targeted to be out of business by 2050,” Helms said. “The regulations and the policies of the federal administration are completely countercurrent to ramping up U.S. production.”

State officials and oil industry leaders have complained about the Biden administration’s pauses on federal oil leasing, for example. The Democratic administration has made addressing climate change a priority, upping the rhetoric surrounding renewable energy and moving toward enacting tougher emissions regulations on oil and gas facilities.

Helms has spoken recently with representatives of North Dakota oil producers, who say they are “thinking long term” about the high oil prices. Their investors prefer not to pour a significant amount of money into drilling new wells, instead opting for a return on their existing investments, he said.

Meanwhile, oil companies continue to struggle to hire workers for drilling and fracking, as has been the case amid the industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which caused production to plummet in 2020.

Companies statewide are running 11 crews who are busy fracking, a necessary step to start production after a well is drilled. Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting sand, chemicals and water down a well at a high pressure to crack open rock and release oil. Typically, two crews work simultaneously to frack a pair of wells side by side in a process that takes about two weeks.

Those crews completed an estimated 90 wells in February, up from 75 in January and 65 in December 2021.

“That really is the area that (the oil) industry is emphasizing in this higher-price environment,” Helms said.

He expects oil companies this year will frack many of the 449 wells in North Dakota that have been drilled but have yet to start operating. That work will likely outpace the drilling of new wells, he said.

Helms expects oil prices will fluctuate between $95 and $125 per barrel for the rest of the year. Oil was trading for $95 per barrel Tuesday. That price is lower than last week, but it is still considered high.

The volatility could have ramifications for where Bakken oil ends up, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. It’s possible more of the state’s oil could be transported by rail to refineries along the east and west coasts, which accepted Russian imports until President Joe Biden announced a ban on them last week. The oil those refineries imported from Russia tended to be of a quality similar to that produced in the Bakken.

The majority of oil extracted in North Dakota is taken by pipelines to markets in other parts of the country. Much of it is transported by the Dakota Access Pipeline toward the Gulf Coast, for example. But about 140,000 barrels per day, or 12% of the state’s output, is carried by rail.

State data released Tuesday shows a 5% drop in North Dakota’s daily oil production from December 2021 to January and a 7% drop in daily natural gas production during that time. Helms attributed the drop to bitterly cold weather across the state that month, which caused freezing issues and other problems slowing down activity in the oil fields. The state’s data lags two months, and the January data reflects oil production before Russia invaded Ukraine and sent oil prices skyrocketing.

North Dakota produced 1.087 million barrels of oil per day in January and 2.825 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The state continues to meet its flaring target, capturing 93% of gas statewide that month. The target is 91%.

Oil and gas companies flared 114 million cubic feet of gas per day in North Dakota during January.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

