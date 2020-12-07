North Dakota's census count expected in spring 2021

The coronavirus pandemic posed a significant challenge to census efforts this year, she said. Many communities that had convened local “complete count committees” to encourage census participation had planned summer events where people could fill out the census on tablets, but most of those efforts were scrapped so as not to spread the virus.

“The same people that were heading local complete count committees when the pandemic hit and lockdowns started in small communities were also on the front lines of organizing pandemic efforts, so their attention was really diverted,” Svihovec said. “In more urban communities, I feel like the people devoted to the census could just stay on the census.”

The timing of the census also coincided with the downturn in the oil industry brought on by the pandemic and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Many Bakken workers lost jobs after the price of oil tanked this past March. The census count is based on the population of April 1, 2020, and households were supposed to answer the census with the number of people living there on that date, even if it later changed.

Census workers were originally slated to begin knocking on the doors of households that had not self-responded in late spring, but that was delayed until August due to the pandemic.