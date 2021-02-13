North Dakota's 2 U.S. senators vote to acquit Trump

North Dakota's two U.S. senators voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting last month's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Senators voted 57-43 to convict Trump, but it was far from the two-thirds threshold required. The Saturday vote concluded the second impeachment trial for the Republican Trump.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he did not believe the Constitution gives the Senate authority to hold an impeachment trial for a former president who is now a private citizen, and he also felt the arguments for conviction fell flat.

"The Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol were appalling, and President Trump’s remarks were reckless, but based on the evidence presented in the trial, he did not commit an impeachable offense," Cramer said in a statement.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also said he thought it was unconstitutional to apply impeachment to a former president who has left office.

“President Trump should not have encouraged the protest on Jan. 6, but those rioters who broke the law are responsible for their actions and we must condemn all those who engage in violence," Hoeven said in a statement. "Now that the trial is over, we need to work in a bipartisan way to address the challenges facing our nation.”

