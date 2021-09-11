North Dakotans recall 'chaotic' hours after 9/11

“But you don’t think about it at the time,” he said.

Derrig, of West Fargo, described the first couple of hours in the air the same way Haugen did: chaotic. They were called to battle stations when the first tower was hit, and scrambled when a plane struck the second tower. They were diverted west when a plane crashed into the Pentagon.

Pilots could see smoke as soon as they turned west. The full picture of the attack didn’t become clear until later that day.

“We didn’t know an airplane hit the Pentagon until that night,” he said. “We pieced some stuff together and knew it was a plane.”

The possibility of someone using commercial aircraft to carry out an attack was at that time “unthinkable,” Derrig said.

“Unfortunately, the country has been at war since that day,” he said. “A lot of people in the U.S. military have been at war their whole career.”

The North Dakota Guard members “did their jobs professionally at all levels” and played “a big part in the response to 9/11 and safety and security since then,” Haugen said. He’s concerned that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “alienated some of our strongest allies and left them out to dry.”