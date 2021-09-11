North Dakotans recall 'chaotic' hours after 9/11

The terrorist attacks on the U.S. 20 years ago claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, some 600 more than died when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Both of those days – the two most deadly attacks on American soil -- stand out in the mind of a North Dakota veteran of the Air Force.
Fred Rios was just a boy on Dec. 7, 1941, but the effects of the attack on Pearl Harbor were similar in many ways to those of 9/11. He and his family heard the news of the Japanese attack through radio broadcasts. It wasn’t clear to him what had happened but he could see that his parents knew what it meant.
“It was scary even at my age,” said the Mandan-area man. “It was very dramatic, just like 9/11. It affected a lot of people, kids and everybody.”
Sixty years later, the news again came to him by radio as he and a crew of workers were putting shingles on a roof. Some of his employees “just busted out crying,” he said.
“That was all terrorism. That should never happen like that,” he said. “We should get along.”
The 9/11 attacks were the work of a terrorist network but were carried out by 19 hijackers on four passenger airplanes. Two planes were diverted and flown into the World Trade Center, which eventually collapsed. A third plane struck the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers attempted to take control from the hijackers.
Mike Haugen, 74, in 2001 was adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard. He was at a seminar in Big Sky, Montana, when he heard the first tower was struck. His first thought – that perhaps a private pilot had struggled or crashed in bad weather – was gone when he saw the images on television.
“I said no, this is not some private pilot. This is sabotage, an act of war, something big,” Haugen said. The North Dakota Guard had three F-16s and 18 people – including two pilots ready to go at a moment’s notice – at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. The pilots were told to go to Washington, D.C., “as fast as you can,” Haugen said. The “Happy Hooligans” intercepted any plane in the air and escorted it until it landed. The first few hours were “chaos,” Haugen said.
“Nobody understood what was going on,” he said. “We intercepted some private planes, some government planes coming back to D.C. We maintained that posture for three days. Nobody flew but our fighters and tankers.”
The enormity of the 9/11 attack struck Haugen when he watched news reports of an airplane hitting the second tower.
“It was totally deliberate,” he said.
One of the pilots flying over Washington, D.C., was Brad Derrig, then a major in the National Guard. He never envisioned himself flying over the U.S. with the potential of having to shoot down a commercial airliner or any other aircraft deemed hostile.
“But you don’t think about it at the time,” he said.
Derrig, of West Fargo, described the first couple of hours in the air the same way Haugen did: chaotic. They were called to battle stations when the first tower was hit, and scrambled when a plane struck the second tower. They were diverted west when a plane crashed into the Pentagon.
Pilots could see smoke as soon as they turned west. The full picture of the attack didn’t become clear until later that day.
“We didn’t know an airplane hit the Pentagon until that night,” he said. “We pieced some stuff together and knew it was a plane.”
The possibility of someone using commercial aircraft to carry out an attack was at that time “unthinkable,” Derrig said.
“Unfortunately, the country has been at war since that day,” he said. “A lot of people in the U.S. military have been at war their whole career.”
The North Dakota Guard members “did their jobs professionally at all levels” and played “a big part in the response to 9/11 and safety and security since then,” Haugen said. He’s concerned that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “alienated some of our strongest allies and left them out to dry.”
“Not only is it a disaster in human consequences for the people left behind, there’s going to be disastrous results here,” he said. “We haven’t been touched in 20 years and we’re going to be touched again.”
For Rios, the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks were somewhat similar in that they occurred unexpectedly and left a lot of unanswered questions. They both also served as rude awakenings for the country, Rios said.
“I tell a lot of people, especially younger people, they’re going to have to step up and say enough is enough and get people to work together,” he said.
Local 9/11 observance
The North Dakota National Guard will conduct a ceremony on Saturday in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, is at 10 a.m. at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near the entrance to Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.
Speakers include Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader for the North Dakota National Guard. The emcee will be Connie Sprynczynatyk.
Local streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon. Parking is available at the Bank of North Dakota, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck.
Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. COVID-19 precautions including masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with North Dakota Department of Health guidelines.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.ndguard.nd.gov.
The Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism was dedicated Sept. 11, 2009, to honor North Dakota military members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism. The memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 29 service members, 14 of whom are North Dakota National Guard soldiers.
Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks. He encouraged North Dakota residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.
Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.
Requiem for 9/11
Dakota Pro Musica will present a concert on Sunday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The concert will include “Requiem for 9/11,” composed by Hollis Thoms, and will feature soprano Natalie Campbell and pieces by Elgar and Barber.
The concert starts at 2 p.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center. Admission is free. A $20 per person donation is suggested.
