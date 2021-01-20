North Dakotans mark Inauguration Day, but not with rallies

Inauguration Day passed quietly in North Dakota's capital, with no large protests or rallies by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump and no organized events by the state Democratic-NPL Party to celebrate the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

One Trump supporter showed up in front of the Capitol steps to wave a Trump flag. Security on the grounds had been heightened in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Concrete barriers were in place in front of the state Capitol's east and west entrances, bicycle racks were atop the Capitol's south steps, and three Highway Patrol vehicles were parked in front of the building.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said officers encountered "no issues." The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department said the same of local areas outside the Capitol.

Inside the Capitol, State Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, reflected on Inauguration Day in a House speech, telling fellow representatives, "Let's make North Dakota an example to the nation of how to conduct government."