North Dakotans mark Inauguration Day, but not with rallies

Inauguration Day passed quietly in North Dakota's capital, with no large protests or rallies by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump and no organized events by the state Democratic-NPL Party to celebrate the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
One Trump supporter showed up in front of the Capitol steps to wave a Trump flag. Security on the grounds had been heightened in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Concrete barriers were in place in front of the state Capitol's east and west entrances, bicycle racks were atop the Capitol's south steps, and three Highway Patrol vehicles were parked in front of the building.
Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said officers encountered "no issues." The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department said the same of local areas outside the Capitol.
Inside the Capitol, State Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, reflected on Inauguration Day in a House speech, telling fellow representatives, "Let's make North Dakota an example to the nation of how to conduct government."
"On the national stage it seems like our country has lost the ability to debate the issues and discuss our differences in a civil way," he said. "Civil discourse is the bedrock of our representative republic, and I pray we can once again return to a time when ideas are shared and we can work together without tearing each other down."
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum attended the inauguration in Washington, D.C. He and first lady Kathryn Burgum were shown live on CNN sans face masks, but spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune that was only because the couple was taking a selfie at the time. They wore masks at all other times, he said, and Burgum paid for the trip himself.
About 150 North Dakota National Guard soldiers, including from Bismarck and Dickinson, were part of the contingent of 25,000 Guard troops from around the country called to the nation's capital to provide security for the inauguration.
North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party did not hold any in-person events on Wednesday, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The party on Monday took part in a "National Day of Service" online effort, hosting a food bank fundraiser and distributing notes of gratitude to frontline workers such as health care professionals and first-responders.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a staunch supporter of Trump, issued a statement thanking the former president and congratulating the new one on being sworn in as the nation's 46th president.
"While I did not vote for him or support his campaign, I appreciate President Biden’s desire to be a President for all Americans, and I look forward to working with him on issues where we agree and to having spirited debates on policies where we differ," Cramer said.
Trump has been popular in North Dakota -- Biden and Harris received just 32% of the general election vote in the state. The state Capitol was the site of two pro-Trump rallies in the wake of his defeat in November, both of them peaceful.
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, both R-N.D., also made congratulatory statements.