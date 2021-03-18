North Dakotans getting extra time to prepare taxes

North Dakotans are getting extra time to prepare their taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday announced it's delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger on Thursday announced that the state is following suit.

"There are many directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this waiver allows all taxpayers extra time without fear of penalty or interest," Rauschenberger said in a statement. "It helps lift all who are facing financial hardships.”

Taxpayers do not need to take any action to take advantage of the new deadline.

North Dakota law also conforms with the provision in the federal American Rescue Plan Act in which the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits are not subject to income tax. This applies to unemployment benefits received in 2020 and for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000.