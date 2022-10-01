 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota youth pheasant season is this weekend

North Dakota’s annual pheasant hunting season for youth is Saturday and Sunday.

 PROVIDED, N.D. GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

North Dakota’s two-day pheasant hunting season for youth is this weekend.

Licensed residents and nonresidents age 15 and younger can hunt rooster pheasants statewide on Saturday and Sunday. An adult at least 18 must accompany the youth hunter. The adult is not allowed to carry a gun.

The goal of the season is to introduce new hunters to the outdoors, with limited competition in the field, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Hunters 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course or obtained an apprentice hunter validation, which allows a youth to hunt small game for one license year without completing hunter education.

The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season apply to the youth season. Full details can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.

This year's pheasant hunting regular season opens next Saturday, Oct. 8, and runs through next Jan. 1. North Dakota's overall pheasant population is up from a drought-plagued 2021, but numbers remain down in prime hunting territory in the southwest, according to the Game and Fish Department's annual late-summer pheasant survey.

