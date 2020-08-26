North Dakota Women's Network celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

The North Dakota Women's Network celebrated Women's Equality Day on Wednesday, which commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment that granted most U.S. women the right to vote.
Under a canopy on the side lawn of the Former Governors' Mansion historical site, Executive Director Kristie Wolff kicked off the event by thanking the suffragists who fought more than a century ago for the right to vote.
"These women were ridiculed, they were thrown into jail, they were force-fed in jail, they were beaten, but they continued to fight for over 70 years to give us our right to go to the polls," Wolff said. "The best thing that we can do is to make sure we exercise the very right they fought so hard for."
Speakers wore sashes that said "Votes for Women," similar to the ones suffragists wore. They also described the history of the women's suffrage movement and read speeches from suffragists and children's books about suffrage. Recordings of a speech by Susan B. Anthony and "Ain't I a Woman" by Sojourner Truth played in between presenters.
Karen Ehrens of the League of Women Voters read a poem written by a North Dakota suffragist. The poem describes a group of women going to a local meeting to advocate for the right to vote.
Ehrens also said that while women's rights have come a long way over the past 100 years, there is still a ways to go.
"We make about 72 cents in North Dakota to every $1 that a man makes," Ehrens said. "We're not equally represented in government -- not yet. But in the next century, we can change that with our voices and our votes."
The event also included a reading by Susan Wefald, the North Dakota Women's Network 2020 Woman of the Year.
Wefald read a speech called "I Want to Vote" originally given in 1914 by North Dakota suffragist Clara Dillon Darrow. In the speech, Darrow described her dream of wanting to vote with her daughters and other male members of her family and not being able to. Darrow died shortly after giving the speech.
Wefald ended her reading by reminding the audience to vote on Nov. 3.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
