North Dakota Women's Network celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

The North Dakota Women's Network celebrated Women's Equality Day on Wednesday, which commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment that granted most U.S. women the right to vote.

Under a canopy on the side lawn of the Former Governors' Mansion historical site, Executive Director Kristie Wolff kicked off the event by thanking the suffragists who fought more than a century ago for the right to vote.

"These women were ridiculed, they were thrown into jail, they were force-fed in jail, they were beaten, but they continued to fight for over 70 years to give us our right to go to the polls," Wolff said. "The best thing that we can do is to make sure we exercise the very right they fought so hard for."

Speakers wore sashes that said "Votes for Women," similar to the ones suffragists wore. They also described the history of the women's suffrage movement and read speeches from suffragists and children's books about suffrage. Recordings of a speech by Susan B. Anthony and "Ain't I a Woman" by Sojourner Truth played in between presenters.

Karen Ehrens of the League of Women Voters read a poem written by a North Dakota suffragist. The poem describes a group of women going to a local meeting to advocate for the right to vote.