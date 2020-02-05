North Dakota Women’s Network hosting Ready to Run on Saturday

The nonprofit North Dakota Women’s Network is hosting Ready to Run on Saturday in Bismarck as part of the organization’s effort to increase women’s representation in elected office.

Ready to Run is a bipartisan program for women who want to run for office, seek higher office, work on a campaign, get appointed to an office or learn more about the political system.

“When elected officials more closely represent the electorate, policy discussions and outcomes are better,” NDWN Executive Director Kristie Wolff said. “Our goal is to give women from all walks of life the tools to become more involved in the political process.”

Saturday's event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, 1640 Burnt Boat Drive. Registration is $28 and due Wednesday. For more information or to register, go to www.ndwomen.org.

