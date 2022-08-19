North Dakota wildlife officials update strategy as chronic wasting disease becomes bigger threat

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department next week will unveil an updated plan for stemming the spread of a deer disease that took root in the state 13 years ago and is now poised to spread exponentially.

Details of the chronic wasting disease management plan aren't yet available, but wildlife officials have spoken this year of possible tactics such as boosting hunter access and improving disease surveillance. Two wildlife groups are pushing for an expansion of deer baiting bans statewide.

The first case of CWD in North Dakota was confirmed in a deer in the south central part of the state in 2009. Until then, North Dakota had been kind of an island, surrounded by infected areas but free of the fatal disease that strikes the nervous system in deer.

Subsequent confirmations in the 10-year span from 2009 to 2018 totaled only 14, with no more than three in any one year. But confirmations quadrupled from 2018 to 2019 -- from three to 12 -- and they increased by 50% in 2020 and by 44% last year. Confirmations now total 70, and the disease appears to be spreading in western North Dakota in two directions -- from the north and from the south.

"Where we have high infection rates, there's reason to believe that will continue to grow in coming years," said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian with the state Game and Fish Department. "We're also moving into a new phase. Previously it was pretty easy to isolate where we had CWD. We're moving into a phase where there's a small but reasonable chance there's CWD in many areas of the state."

'Holistic look'

Known CWD infestations in the wild before 2000 were relegated to the Wyoming-Colorado region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center. Two decades later, CWD has been detected in wild deer, elk or moose in 29 states, as well as in the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta -- a large chunk of central North America. It has not been found in elk or moose in North Dakota.

CWD-infested states and provinces surround North Dakota. It's believed that a cluster of deer cases in the south central part of the state might have originated with a deer that wandered in from South Dakota, and that cases in the northwest likely came from Saskatchewan.

CWD cases existed in only one North Dakota deer hunting unit from 2009-17 -- 3F2 in Grant and Sioux counties. Since then cases have been documented in seven other units throughout western North Dakota. Bahnson believes it's likely that a northward and southward progression of the disease will continue in that region.

"Rather than look at isolating, we need to take a more holistic look at how do we live long-term with this disease, potentially existing in a wider swath of the state," Bahnson said.

Aging plan

North Dakota has a plan in place to try to slow the spread of CWD, but it was written about 20 years ago, well before the disease was even present.

CWD at the time was beginning to spread beyond the Wyoming-Colorado area, and "We were in the same boat as a lot of agencies," Bahnson said. "We were scrambling to put together some general ways to prevent CWD from coming into the state, and from spreading within the state."

The plan includes baiting bans and carcass transportation restrictions in some areas -- violations of which carry the potential for a $200 fine -- and a surveillance program that entails hunters providing deer heads to Game and Fish for testing.

With the disease now on the verge of accelerated growth in the state, and with advances in knowledge and science, Game and Fish decided last year to form a task force of about 15 agency officials to update the management plan. Members represent various areas -- enforcement, conservation, communications, big game management, private lands, biology.

"We tried to represent a cross-section of the department," Bahnson said.

The group has been meeting periodically for about a year and is wrapping up its work.

Knowledge advances

Game and Fish hasn't yet released details but is likely to post the updated plan on its website in advance of three public meetings later this month.

Bahnson did discuss some of the things the task force considered.

"Because of the (North Dakota) history, how things have progressed nationally, it was recognized that it was time to get a bunch of our folks together, assess CWD management, learn from agencies across the country, and also fold in what science offers in terms of what we now understand about CWD," he said.

One example he offered was that 20 years ago, officials knew that CWD could spread by deer-to-deer contact -- thus the bans on baiting, which tend to congregate deer in a small area. Now, officials know the disease also can spread through bodily fluids and contaminated environments, he said.

"Overall, we understand the risks better than we did, so we can try to curtail that a bit," the veterinarian said.

Officials also are learning more about how infection rates affect deer populations, according to Bahnson.

The department has been aiming to keep infection rates below levels at which they reach a "tipping" point where they begin outpacing a herd's ability to compensate. Infection rate percentages in North Dakota are in the single digits. In other states where the disease is more established, rates have reached 30-60% in some areas.

There also have been advances in testing, and "Our new plan will address kind of how we plan to conduct testing and surveillance in both an efficient and comprehensive manner," Bahnson said.

Improving hunter access might also be part of the plan. Bahnson earlier this year said linking landowners and hunters in areas of highest CWD concern could be key to slowing the spread of the disease -- that "Hunter access is a big tool that we're working on developing."

The North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the state chapter of The Wildlife Society in a statement this month called on Game and Fish and the Legislature to expand baiting bans to cover the entire state.

"If we don’t eliminate baiting, then our North Dakota deer hunting heritage is at stake," the groups said.

Any significant acceleration in the spread of CWD also would impact an industry that contributes tens of millions of dollars to North Dakota's economy annually.

More information

The task force "pretty comprehensively looked at other plans from around the country, looked at what will work in North Dakota, what makes sense and what doesn't make sense, based on the deer we have, the land use," Bahnson said. "These meetings coming up are basically intended to reflect where we're at in North Dakota, and how we hope to move forward."

The public meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time. Dates and locations:

Fargo, Monday, Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S.

Dickinson, Wednesday, Grand Dakota Lodge, 532 15th St. W.

Minot, Monday, Aug. 29, Grand Hotel, 1505 N. Broadway

No meeting is scheduled in Bismarck because Game and Fish did not want to duplicate sites of fall district advisory board meetings. Those public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers.

"Most certainly, we will have an advisory board meeting in Bismarck after the deer season, especially since we stream the Bismarck meeting live as well," Game and Fish spokesman Greg Freeman said. "This topic will be an agenda item for those meetings."

The Dickinson meeting on the CWD plan will be recorded and made available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, after the Minot meeting.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the agency says some studies suggest the disease poses a risk to some nonhuman primates such as monkeys, raising concerns that there might also be a risk to people who eat meat from CWD-infected animals.

For more information on the disease, go to https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd and https://cwd-info.org/.