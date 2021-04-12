North Dakota wildlife officials tout 'historical significance' of bighorn count

Bighorns in western North Dakota have rebounded from an outbreak of disease seven years ago to reach record numbers, and the total wild sheep population in the state likely is at a historic level.

However, the herd south of Interstate 94 continues to struggle and is at its smallest size in about two decades.

The state Game and Fish Department’s 2020 sheep survey, completed with a recount of lambs this past March, showed 322 bighorns, up 11% from 2019 and 13% above the five-year average. The total surpassed the previous record of 313 bighorns in 2008.

About 40 bighorns in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and sheep recently introduced to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation aren't included in the count.

Biologists counted 97 rams, 170 ewes and 55 lambs.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase after declining the last four years, and adult ewes were at record numbers,” Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann said. “Most encouraging was a record lamb count corresponding with a record recruitment rate.”

Recruitment refers to how many lambs become a permanent part of the herd.

