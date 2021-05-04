North Dakota wildfire total tops 800; threat from 2 large western wildfires diminishes

Wildfires in North Dakota this spring have burned an area four times the size of Bismarck, according to data released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the threat from two large wildfires in western North Dakota was diminishing, on-scene officials reported.
Wildfire officials in the state have streamlined their fire documenting system to eliminate lags in reporting, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. There have been 806 confirmed fires burning 78,326 acres -- 8 ½ times the number of acres that burned in all of 2020.
"It’s astounding to see the ... impact that these wildfires have had in our state so far this year, and it further reinforces the need for fire prevention from everyone in the state," Hill said.
The active wildfire season is due to extreme drought blanketing much of the state. The scorched acreage equals about 122 square miles. As comparison, Bismarck covers about 31 square miles, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Wildfires update
The Roosevelt Creek Fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland remained at 4,600 acres and 70% contained, but there is "pretty light to minimal fire activity at this point," said Misty Hays, district ranger for the grassland's Medora Ranger District. "No growth or any changes from yesterday."
The Little Swallow Fire on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation remained at 9,800 acres and 75% containment on Tuesday. However, "Yesterday we were able to do back-burns on the east side in a really steep area, off some dozer lines we put in, and that area is pretty well contained," said Marle Baker, fire management officer for the Three Affiliated Tribes and chief of the Mandaree Volunteer Fire Department. "We're working on the west side now, same type of terrain.
"It's extremely remote and steep terrain, so this is a lot of hand crew work, and it's slow going," Baker said.
Back-burning involves eliminating vegetation with smaller intentionally set burns, to slow or stop the spread of the larger fire.
The grassland fire started Wednesday about 6 miles north of the Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The cause isn't yet known. The reservation fire started Saturday about 10 miles south of Mandaree. Authorities suspect a burning coal seam was the cause.
The reservation fire burned an unoccupied home. No other structures have been lost in either fire, and none are currently threatened, according to Hays and Baker. No injuries have been reported in either fire.
