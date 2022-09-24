North Dakota waterfowl hunting season gets underway; good conditions expected for hunters

North Dakota’s waterfowl hunting season for residents gets underway Saturday, with conditions for duck and goose hunters expected to be good.

Hunters may take six ducks per day with the following restrictions: five mallards of which two may be hens, three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup and one pintail. Mergansers are included in the total duck limit with no species restrictions. Hunters can take two additional blue-winged teal from Saturday through Oct. 9.

The fall duck flight is expected to be about 26% above last year, based on observations from the state Game and Fish Department’s annual mid-July duck production survey. Ample wetlands are a reason, though the late-summer reemergence of drought across North Dakota is a concern.

The season for ducks ends Dec. 4.

The season for Canada geese will close Dec. 17 in the Eastern Zone, Dec. 22 in the Western Zone and Dec. 30 in the Missouri River Zone. The season for whitefronts closes Dec. 4, while the season on light geese is open through Dec. 30.

Shooting hours for all geese are half an hour before sunrise to 2 p.m. each day, according to Game and Fish.

Extended shooting hours for all geese are permitted from half an hour before sunrise to sunset on Saturdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 26, and on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 27 through the end of each season.

The bag limit for Canada geese during the regular season is eight daily and 24 in possession, except in the Missouri River Zone, where the limit is five daily and 15 in possession.

The daily limit on whitefronts is three with nine in possession, and light geese have a daily limit of 50 with no possession limit.

Numbers of temperate-breeding Canada geese, western prairie Canada geese and Arctic-nesting tallgrass prairie Canada geese, snow geese and Ross’s geese all remain high, according to Game and Fish Migratory Game Bird Management Supervisor Mike Szymanski.

Production of Canada geese in North Dakota was surprisingly good this year, and large-type Canada geese in the state are abundant because of strong production in the Dakotas the last three years, he said. Hunters should expect favorable conditions overall, but early season hunting might be difficult due to late crop harvests.

Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Oct. 1.

Hunters must register with the Harvest Information Program, a cooperative effort designed to determine a sample of hunters from which to measure the harvest of migratory birds for management purposes. Hunters also are asked to take precautions to guard against the spread of aquatic nuisance species; for more information go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/5886.

Full season details and rules can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.