North Dakota voters defeat recreational marijuana measure

North Dakota voters have again rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed people 21 and older to grow and possess certain amounts of marijuana for recreational use.

Tuesday’s vote was 45% in favor and 55% opposed, with all precincts reporting. The Associated Press declared Measure 2 defeated.

North Dakota voters also rejected recreational marijuana in 2018.

Supporters of this year's measure promoted it as a responsible and conservative approach to legalizing marijuana. The measure would have prohibited public use, allowed landlords to ban its use on their property, regulated production and sales, and provided safeguards for keeping the drug away from youth and young adults, proponents said.

The state could have had no more than seven manufacturing facilities and 18 dispensaries. The state Department of Health and Human Services would have established rules for adult use and handled regulation. The agency would have had until Oct. 1, 2023, to do so.

A group opposed to the measure said the marijuana industry would market the product in ways that increase addiction. The group maintained genetically modified marijuana has led to higher potency levels, which in turn make it more addictive -- a tactic Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, alleged was “right out of the Big Tobacco playbook.”

Niforatos was campaign manager of Healthy and Productive North Dakota's effort to defeat a 2018 measure that would have legalized marijuana in the state for anyone over 21 and expunged previous marijuana convictions. Opponents argued that measure was poorly written and lacked rules and regulations. The measure failed with about 41% voting in favor and 59% voting against.

North Dakota voters in 2016 passed a measure allowing medical marijuana use in the state.

For James E. Heck, of Bismarck, the decision to vote against Measure 2 this year was simple.

“My theory is I vote against anything that’s marijuana,” he said.

Heck, 83, said he saw people abuse marijuana “even back in my time,” and that abuse caused a lot of things to happen that shouldn’t have happened.

“I don’t have a good outlook on it,” he said.

Others, like Mitchell Rysgaard, 36, of Bismarck, voted for the measure, calling marijuana “the lesser of many evils.”

Legitimizing the process would mean fewer people being exposed to hard drugs, he said.

“If people need to go through the black market to get their marijuana they’re more likely to be put in contact with people who have fentanyl and meth,” Rysgaard said.

He saw the measure as potentially being important enough to affect voter turnout.

“A lot of people get riled up in conversation and they’re very ideological, but when the rubber meets the road, they don’t come out to vote,” he said.

Marlowe Sackmann, 69, of Bismarck, voted in favor of Measure 2 and feels the legalization of marijuana would produce more revenue than the $3 million stated on the ballot. He said he doesn’t use marijuana, but feels its designation as a dangerous or gateway drug was based on lawmaker input, not on science. He sees it as nonaddictive, safer than alcohol, and voted in favor also because legalization "is going to happen one of these days anyway."

"You got people on the road going to get the stuff," he said.

Kathy Poppke, 68, of Bismarck, a registered nurse, voted in favor of Measure 2, and disagrees with those who think marijuana is about people “getting high, tokin’ and smokin’ and that kind of stuff.”

“It’s much more broad than that,” she said, referring to what many say are health benefits for those with ailments such as fibromyalgia, chronic pain and sleep disorders.

“It’s a very healthy product. You don’t overdose, and it helps many issues,” she said.