North Dakota utility regulators call on grid operators for power outage review

“There needs to be a good forensic examination like any emergency situation to see where they failed,” Christmann said. “There’s potential for improvement all over.”

He said one of the most frequent complaints he has heard from residents and North Dakota’s rural electric distribution cooperatives, whose members have borne the brunt of the outages, was a lack of notice that the power would go out.

There were some signs that trouble was coming, including a number of alerts as far back as Feb. 9 that escalated along with the crisis earlier this week, Christmann said. It might be helpful in the future if grid operators would better communicate by what percentage they’re requesting utility members drop their power loads, as that would give some indication to the public as to how serious the crisis is at a given moment, he said.