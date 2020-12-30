North Dakota unemployment fund healthy entering 2021

The number of unemployment claims in North Dakota has dropped dramatically since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job Service North Dakota Deputy Director Darren Brostrom told Prairie Public that at one point, around 100,000 individual claims were filed for state unemployment support. The two federal programs created because of the pandemic – the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance Program – had another 80,000 claims, he said.

"Of those, there are quit a few repeats," Brostrom said. "As far as individuals, the 110,000 mark is probably appropriate."

The peak came in early May, when the state took in around 13,000 claims in a week, he said. Job Service has since seen a reduction in filed claims. Now, jobless claims are down to around 656 in the last week, some of which include expected seasonal claims.

"They have been steadily declining," Brostrom said.

The state's unemployment insurance trust fund remains healthy, even though the demand for benefits soared.

"Since March, our low point was $115 million," Brostrom said.

