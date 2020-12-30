North Dakota unemployment fund healthy entering 2021

The number of unemployment claims in North Dakota has dropped dramatically since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job Service North Dakota Deputy Director Darren Brostrom told Prairie Public that at one point, around 100,000 individual claims were filed for state unemployment support. The two federal programs created because of the pandemic – the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance Program – had another 80,000 claims, he said.
"Of those, there are quit a few repeats," Brostrom said. "As far as individuals, the 110,000 mark is probably appropriate."
The peak came in early May, when the state took in around 13,000 claims in a week, he said. Job Service has since seen a reduction in filed claims. Now, jobless claims are down to around 656 in the last week, some of which include expected seasonal claims.
"They have been steadily declining," Brostrom said.
The state's unemployment insurance trust fund remains healthy, even though the demand for benefits soared.
"Since March, our low point was $115 million," Brostrom said.
The state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section gave the fund an infusion of cash from the CARES Act. That amount was $360 million.
"If they hadn't injected the cash into the trust fund, we would have been in a borrowing situation," Brostrom said. "We would have gone broke."
Brostrom said the trust fund is now in good shape with about $246 million.
Unemployment changes
People seeking unemployment benefits from Saturday through March 13 will receive an additional $300 per week through the recent coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress, according to Job Service.
Those receiving any type of unemployment benefits through state and federal programs are eligible for the additional money as long as $1 in benefits is paid for the week. Job Service says it will automatically add the extra $300 per week to each benefit payment.
The coronavirus stimulus package also adds another 11 weeks of benefits for people who receive money through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs and extends the number of weeks people are eligible for the benefits if they are unemployed due to the pandemic.
Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.
