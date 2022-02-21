North Dakota to take part in grasslands carbon storage research project

Researchers over the next three years will analyze soil samples from several parcels of state land scattered around western North Dakota to better understand the potential for carbon storage in grasslands.

Plants absorb carbon dioxide in the air through photosynthesis, then release some of the carbon into the soil. The carbon can stay stored there for a long time, depending on how the land is managed. Proponents of the process see it as a way to help address climate change.

The research project is expected to begin this spring in North Dakota, and it will also involve taking samples from prairies in Texas and New Mexico. The effort led by a Texas-based organization called BCarbon will allow for comparisons between northern and southern climates, particularly in dry regions where there is less data, founder Jim Blackburn said.

“Once you get up into the north, you’ve got a shorter growing season,” he said. “Do you just put a lot more carbon in the ground in a shorter time? Or is there less carbon going in because your growing season is shorter? These are the types of questions we have.”

North Dakota officials are eyeing grasslands used for grazing in Burleigh, Emmons, McLean and Williams counties for the project. One location is where a former coal mine has been reclaimed, and outgoing Land Commissioner Jodi Smith is curious to learn what role having level topsoil at such a site plays relative to other land with more natural terrain.

All the North Dakota sites are managed by the Department of Trust Lands, which oversees 700,000 surface acres of state-owned land. Smith, who has accepted another job but will still lead the department for another month, said she first learned about the project through a newsletter. She called Blackburn to inquire about getting the department involved.

“We’re the largest landowner in the state,” Smith said, adding that North Dakota has “some of the most significant grasslands in the nation.” The state’s participation in the project can benefit all North Dakota landowners through what’s learned in the research, she said.

Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed the work at a recent meeting of the Board of University and School Lands, saying the board “has to be a leader” given the amount of land it manages. He set a goal last year of making the state carbon-neutral by 2030 and has looked to carbon dioxide storage as a way to achieve it. So far, much of the talk within North Dakota has focused on capturing the emissions of coal and ethanol plants to inject deep underground into rocks, but storage in soil is seen by proponents as another way to work toward his goal.

Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.

BCarbon certifies credits for carbon storage in soil. The emerging market -- especially for grasslands -- could be of interest to large corporations looking to offset their carbon footprints by purchasing credits that account for a certain amount of emissions stored in soil.

“Almost everybody in business these days is looking for solutions to their carbon emissions profile,” Blackburn said.

Landowners could earn money by choosing to store carbon dioxide through such a program. The way they manage their land could affect the amount of carbon stored. Blackburn said regenerative grazing practices show a lot of potential. Those practices vary but tend to involve closely managing where cattle graze, how long they stay in an area and the number of animals in a given location. Overgrazing can be detrimental, Blackburn said.

Management practices meant to store more carbon can also provide other benefits, he said.

“A good restored grassland will hold a lot of water, whereas an overgrazed pasture will shed the water and have a lot more runoff and contribute to flooding,” he said.

He added that BCarbon does not mandate what management practices participating landowners adopt.

“We believe the market will basically push the landowners to become more and more efficient in putting carbon into the soil,” he said.

Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil is funding the research project. The company said in a statement that carbon storage in grassland has “the potential to be deployed on and around ExxonMobil operations.” Subsidiary XTO Energy operates oil wells in North Dakota.

Soil samples will be taken annually in North Dakota for the project. Blackburn said they will be analyzed along with those from other states in a lab, where the samples will be burned to measure the amount of carbon they contain.

“I think the potential here is potentially huge,” he said. “This could be a very important concept for the agricultural community going forward.”

