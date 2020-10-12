North Dakota to see cooldown this week, with possible snow

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The transition to colder weather will be accompanied by a storm that can bring snow or a mixture of rain and wet snow to the northern tier of the Plains and the Upper Midwest from Wednesday to early Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The best chance for midweek snow in North Dakota is along the Canadian border, according to Hamilton. However, the Bismarck-Mandan forecast calls for a chance of snow from late Friday into early Sunday.

"It's not going to be cold enough that we have snow all day, but we do have the potential" for snow, Hamilton said. "It's certainly possible we could see something measurable this weekend ... (but) nothing like the big storm we had last year at this time."

The Oct. 10-13, 2019, storm dropped as much as 1 ½ feet of snow in the Bismarck region and up to 3 feet in the Harvey area.

Last year was an El Nino year, when a warming of water in the central and eastern Pacific influences weather in the continental U.S. This year is the opposite -- a La Nina year, when there is a cooling of water. In such years, the first measurable snowfall in Bismarck is Nov. 1, a week later than in El Nino years.