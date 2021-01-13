North Dakota to regulate emerald ash borer

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has enacted regulations to try to prevent or slow the movement of the emerald ash borer insect into North Dakota.

The beetle, which bores under the tree's bark, kills most infested ash trees within four years. The invasive insect has killed tens of millions of ash trees in 35 states.

“North Dakota has 90 million ash trees; ash being the most common tree in naturally forested areas, cities and shelterbelts,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “While EAB has not been found in North Dakota to date, it has been found in Sauk Centre, Minnesota; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.”

The federal Agriculture Department is terminating federal emerald ash borer regulations and redirecting resources toward a program focused on management, such as biocontrol, according to Goehring. That prompted the state's move.