North Dakota to lead regional hydrogen hub proposal

North Dakota is teaming up with Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation and agricultural needs, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.

The states have signed an agreement to develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub with the goal of obtaining funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last month.

North Dakota, through the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, will lead the effort in collaboration with industry partners and state coordinators from all four states. The agreement also says the states will identify opportunities to collaborate with tribal nations.

“By bringing together our expertise in agriculture and energy production, we can create a world-class hydrogen hub and do even more as states to feed and fuel the nation and the world,” Burgum said in a statement.

The Department of Energy announced in late September that it opened applications for $7 billion in federal funding to create regional hubs that would increase clean hydrogen production and distribution. The funding was included in the infrastructure law enacted last year.

The department said it will select six to 10 hydrogen hubs, with concept papers due by Nov. 7 and applications due by April 7, 2023. Seven Midwestern states including Minnesota announced a similar partnership last week to develop a proposal for the federal funding.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce will work with the EERC on the state’s portion of the proposal. The EERC is home to the National Center for Hydrogen Technology, which has been researching the production of hydrogen from both fossil fuels and renewable fuels.