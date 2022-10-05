 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Dakota to lead regional hydrogen hub proposal

  • 0

North Dakota is teaming up with Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation and agricultural needs, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.

The states have signed an agreement to develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub with the goal of obtaining funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last month.

North Dakota, through the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, will lead the effort in collaboration with industry partners and state coordinators from all four states. The agreement also says the states will identify opportunities to collaborate with tribal nations.

People are also reading…

“By bringing together our expertise in agriculture and energy production, we can create a world-class hydrogen hub and do even more as states to feed and fuel the nation and the world,” Burgum said in a statement.

The Department of Energy announced in late September that it opened applications for $7 billion in federal funding to create regional hubs that would increase clean hydrogen production and distribution. The funding was included in the infrastructure law enacted last year.

The department said it will select six to 10 hydrogen hubs, with concept papers due by Nov. 7 and applications due by April 7, 2023. Seven Midwestern states including Minnesota announced a similar partnership last week to develop a proposal for the federal funding.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce will work with the EERC on the state’s portion of the proposal. The EERC is home to the National Center for Hydrogen Technology, which has been researching the production of hydrogen from both fossil fuels and renewable fuels.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

A North Dakota man who prosecutors say intentionally ran over an 18-year-old at a street dance has been charged with murder. Shannon Brandt was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 18 killing of Cayler Ellingson. But that charge has been dropped and prosecutors announced the upgraded charge against the 41-year-old on Friday. Brandt is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash. Brandt initially told authorities that there had been a political argument and that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.” But investigators say the case is not political. A man who knows the family has said Ellingson was not a political person.

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senegalese fishermen take processing factory to court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News