North Dakota tests new material to fill old coal mine voids; wins award for Noonan project

Coal mined in North Dakota today is used primarily to generate electricity. Mines begin the cleanup process, known as reclamation, as they finish mining one area and move to another.

In the early days, coal in North Dakota was mined to heat homes and businesses. Many of the first mines operated underground until technological advances in the early 20th century made strip mining more efficient.

Both types of mining occurred in the area around Noonan in Divide County where the foamed sand project took place.

“In this particular area of underground mines, all that heavy traffic doing the surface mining caused a lot of collapse,” said Joan Breiner, the PSC’s assistant director of abandoned mine lands. “There are a lot of sinkholes.”

The project took place in the Harris M. Baukol Wildlife Management Area, a spot for hunting and recreation away from heavily trafficked features such as highways, Christmann said. The spot is named for the founder of one of many coal mining operations that once worked the region around Noonan.

“It seemed like there was value in fixing these areas before something happened,” Christmann said. “It was a good place to do an experimental project.”