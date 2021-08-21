North Dakota tests new material to fill old coal mine voids; wins award for Noonan project

A state abandoned coal mine cleanup program is testing a new material to fill in the underground voids of former mining sites to prevent land from collapsing.
A project overseen by the North Dakota Public Service Commission last year involved filling voids in the northwestern part of the state with a foamed sand rather than grout, the type of material traditionally used. Grout prices have risen in recent years amid high demand for some of its components such as cement and fly ash, according to the PSC.
The foamed sand is made of sand, water and a foaming agent that looks like shaving cream. The foam will eventually dissipate and leave the sand behind, and the PSC says the process is environmentally friendly.
“It’s very popular to talk about innovation,” Commissioner Randy Christmann said. “Here is a classic example of it -- not just talking about it, but actually providing it. This is a major innovation in abandoned mine land reclamation.”
The project earned the PSC a federal award this month. It cost $260,000 and was led by the commission’s Abandoned Mine Lands Program. The program receives funding from a federal fee for coal mining and aims to eliminate hazards related to coal mining from decades past before stronger federal cleanup laws took effect in the 1970s.
Coal mined in North Dakota today is used primarily to generate electricity. Mines begin the cleanup process, known as reclamation, as they finish mining one area and move to another.
In the early days, coal in North Dakota was mined to heat homes and businesses. Many of the first mines operated underground until technological advances in the early 20th century made strip mining more efficient.
Both types of mining occurred in the area around Noonan in Divide County where the foamed sand project took place.
“In this particular area of underground mines, all that heavy traffic doing the surface mining caused a lot of collapse,” said Joan Breiner, the PSC’s assistant director of abandoned mine lands. “There are a lot of sinkholes.”
The project took place in the Harris M. Baukol Wildlife Management Area, a spot for hunting and recreation away from heavily trafficked features such as highways, Christmann said. The spot is named for the founder of one of many coal mining operations that once worked the region around Noonan.
“It seemed like there was value in fixing these areas before something happened,” Christmann said. “It was a good place to do an experimental project.”
Foamed sand is used in the reclamation process at coal mines in Wyoming and Colorado, but the voids in abandoned mines there tend to be more open as opposed to the collapsed nature of many in North Dakota, Breiner said.
The Noonan project involved filling in more than 60 holes with the foamed sand. The site will be monitored over the next few years through visual inspections searching for signs of sinking.
The foamed sand could be used at other abandoned mines sites in North Dakota if it proves to have worked well there. State officials anticipate the material could eventually reduce costs by as much as half as North Dakota contractors become more familiar with it.
The Noonan project received an award from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The award is the third the PSC has received since 2016 for abandoned mine projects.
