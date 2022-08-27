North Dakota taking new approach to managing devastating deer disease

North Dakota wildlife officials are making significant changes to how they monitor for chronic wasting in deer and manage the fatal disease that's relatively new to the state but has quickly become a permanent part of the landscape.

The plan that takes effect with the 2023 hunting season marks a longer-term view toward slowing the spread of CWD, which emerged in North Dakota in 2009 and is now on the verge of exponential growth in the state.

The plan takes advantage of new science and emphasizes getting hunters used to the fact that they'll play a big role in determining how far, and how fast, CWD expands.

The state Game and Fish Department notes in the plan that "success will depend on widespread buy-in from stakeholders." Agency Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson told the Tribune, "We also acknowledge it's going to involve quite a bit of outreach and education on our part ... so in the future, when we have more CWD out there, we have built-in mitigating practices."

Bahnson agreed at least one portion of the plan might be difficult to enforce but said, "We're optimistic that folks will understand the importance of it."

Deer hunting is not only a tradition in North Dakota, it's an industry that contributes tens of millions of dollars to the state's economy annually.

CWD history

CWD is a fatal disease that strikes the nervous system in deer. It also impacts elk and moose, but no cases have been confirmed in those animals in North Dakota.

The disease in the past two decades has moved out of the Wyoming-Colorado region and become present in a large chunk of central North America, including in all of the states and Canadian provinces surrounding North Dakota.

The first case in North Dakota was confirmed in a mule deer in 2009. The first case in a white-tailed deer came four years later. There have been 70 total confirmations in the past 13 years -- 56 of them, or 80%, have been documented in the past three years.

The disease appears to be spreading in western North Dakota from the north and the south, and it's now confirmed in eight hunting units. Game and Fish is no longer looking to isolate the disease, but instead crafting plans for living with it long term.

"We have more and more units where we have CWD, and we also acknowledge that it's probably in more units, or more areas, than we're aware of," Bahnson said.

The North Dakota Wildlife Federation calls CWD "the biggest threat to the long-term health of our deer herds."

North Dakota's plan to deal with the disease was written about 20 years ago, well before it was even present. Game and Fish formed a task force last year to update it. The new plan will go into effect next year and remain in place until at least 2027.

The plan updates previous tactics such as disease surveillance, baiting bans, carcass movement restrictions and hunting unit license allocations. Improving land access in certain areas also is key, Bahnson said.

Surveillance

Game and Fish has a surveillance program that entails hunters providing deer heads to Game and Fish for testing. The agency tests CWD-positive units annually and other units every three years.

The annual tests in positive units have yielded more information than necessary, since meaningful changes typically occur over multiple years, according to the department. Meanwhile, testing negative units every three years didn't provide enough samples to make statistically valid conclusions.

Game and Fish beginning next year will test all units -- positive or negative -- every five years, and set a specific goal for the number of samples to obtain, which could take more than one hunting season.

"The year-to-year change in CWD prevalence isn't quite as important as getting a really good estimate of prevalence when we do test," Bahnson said.

The department will continue to rely mainly on hunters but will increase the use of other methods, such as obtaining samples from dead dear found in the wild and from animals killed by vehicles on highways.

Game and Fish also will implement a self-sampling kit for hunters. It will be available this year but won't be promoted until the 2023 season, Bahnson said.

Baiting

Baiting bans in place in 20 hunting units aim to prevent deer from congregating in a small area, an environment that can spread disease.

Game and Fish will continue to implement baiting bans as it has been -- restricting units if they fall within 25 miles of a CWD detection, whether that case is in North Dakota or a surrounding state or province.

The North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the state chapter of The Wildlife Society earlier this month called on Game and Fish and the Legislature to expand baiting bans to cover the entire state.

Bahnson said leaving the baiting policy as is "ultimately is a compromise. We're balancing the desire of folks who really enjoy doing that (hunting over bait), and where there's an established risk of disease transmission."

The Wildlife Federation in a statement to the Tribune said that "While we would have liked to see an even more proactive approach to CWD management, the federation is committed to working with the department to educate hunters, legislators, and the public to help slow the spread of CWD."

Carcasses

The brain and spinal cord of an infected deer contains an especially high concentration of CWD, and Game and Fish bans the transport of "high risk portions" of deer carcasses from CWD-positive units.

The department is now shifting the focus to influencing proper disposal of those parts, which also include eyes, lower jaw, tongue, salivary glands, tonsils and lymph nodes. "Left on the landscape, this can serve as a source of infection for years," the plan states.

Hunters will be able to freely move intact carcasses within the state, but carcass waste parts -- those not consumed or preserved for taxidermy -- must be disposed of in a landfill.

"We do definitely acknowledge that's putting a lot of the responsibility in the hands of the hunters," Bahnson said, adding that "We'll be pushing the message of disposal quite a bit, hoping to shift behaviors."

The Wildlife Federation said it plans to place deer dumpsters in "key" areas across the state for carcass disposal.

"This free service will give hunters a place to bring their deer carcass, and they can rest assured that the carcass will be buried in the landfill," the group said. "It will take a committed effort from hunters, landowners, conservation organizations and the department to stop the spread of CWD."

It will remain illegal to transport high-risk carcass parts into North Dakota from another state or province.

Violations of baiting bans and carcass restrictions carry the potential for a $200 fine.

Licenses

The department has been aiming to keep CWD infection rates below levels at which they reach a "tipping" point where they begin outpacing a herd's ability to compensate. Infection rate percentages in North Dakota are in the single digits. In other states where the disease is more established, rates have reached 30-60% in some areas.

Scientific knowledge of infection rates has advanced in recent years, and Game and Fish will be focusing on three thresholds when determining hunting unit license allocations -- first detection, 5% prevalence and 10% prevalence.

Bahnson said 5% "suggests that you're starting to approach an exponential rate of increase," and that "once you get up to 10%, you're probably there."

"When we reach 5%, that's when we start to turn up the dial on license allocations," he said. "Once we get to 10%, we would start to think of more drastic measures -- adjusting seasons, possibly having a sub-unit to really focus in harvest pressure where we need it."

Bahnson said hunter land access is needed for the plan to work.

"You can't just sprinkle in a bunch more licenses into a unit. Access is really critical. At 5%, we'll redouble our efforts to improve access through private lands efforts," he said, referring to Game and Fish programs that offer landowners incentives to open their land to public hunting.

More information

The new plan can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/node/5796.

Game and Fish earlier this week held public meetings in Fargo and Dickinson on the plan. Another meeting is scheduled on Monday in Minot, at 7 p.m. at the Grand Hotel, 1505 N. Broadway.

A recording of the Dickinson meeting will be made available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, after the Minot meeting.

The plan also is likely to be a topic during fall district advisory board meetings. Those public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. One meeting typically is held in Bismarck and livestreamed.

For more information on CWD, go to https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd and https://cwd-info.org/.