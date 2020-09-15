North Dakota Supreme Court sides with state in Davis Refinery dispute

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Supreme Court has concluded that state regulators properly refrained from getting involved in the location of an oil refinery being developed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

It's the second time this summer that justices have sided with the state in a dispute over the Davis Refinery -- essentially handing two legal victories to developer Meridian Energy Group.

The Public Service Commission in 2018 declined to review whether the refinery could be built just 3 miles from the park in the western Badlands, concluding the facility would be too small to warrant review under state law.

The law requires only those oil refineries with a capacity of 50,000 or more barrels daily to obtain a site permit from the commission. Meridian initially said the refinery would have a capacity of 55,000 barrels, but as the project evolved, the company lowered the figure to 49,500 barrels daily. CEO William Prentice signed an affidavit saying there were no plans to expand beyond that figure.