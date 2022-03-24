North Dakota Supreme Court hears state's pore space appeal

The North Dakota Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn a ruling striking down a 2019 state law concerning small rock cavities used by the energy industry.

The justices heard an appeal Thursday from the state and oil producer Continental Resources, who seek a new ruling upholding the law after an unfavorable order from a judge in early 2021. The Northwest Landowners Association brought the original suit against the state, saying the law amounted to a taking of property owners’ rock cavities, known as “pore space,” depriving them of compensation and the ability to fight energy companies in court if a dispute arises.

Companies seek to use pore space for injecting natural gas, carbon dioxide or saltwater from oil production for storage. Pore space belongs to the property’s surface owner. Supporters of the 2019 law, which stems from Senate Bill 2344, say it was needed to clarify issues surrounding the use of the cavities.

North Dakota Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen argued that “none of the laws in Senate Bill 2344 either individually or collectively constitute a taking.”

He said mineral owners have the “undisputed legal right to access and develop the minerals.” That includes accessing the surface estate. Sagsveen added that energy companies “must be able to dispose of byproducts associated with mineral development.” It’s not uncommon in North Dakota for the mineral owners in a particular location to differ from the landowners who own the surface estate.

“The district court decision that surface owners have the right to complete control over their pore space because it has inherent value is erroneous as a matter of law,” he said, referencing the decision striking down the legislation last year.

Sagsveen added that “the Legislature has the authority to amend the statutory remedies available to surface owners.”

An attorney for the landowners group, Derrick Braaten, told the justices that while state lawmakers can amend property rights, there’s a caveat.

“They can give property rights or they can take property rights away -- if it pays just compensation,” he said.

Braaten said the 2019 legislation came about in response to a court ruling involving landowners in a dispute with an oil company over the use of their pore space for saltwater disposal.

“The industry realized they were going to have to pay for pore space use, and they didn’t like that,” he said.

Braaten said the bill made it so that in “any situation where landowners do have the ability to get compensation for their pore space or bring a trespass action, now they don’t.” The legislation, he said, is “about the industry being able to use the pore space for free, period.”

Continental Resources attorney Poe Leggette argued the Legislature found that the case involving saltwater disposal “has caused inefficient outcomes for the people of North Dakota, and so it is reversing that through legislation.”

Both he and Sagsveen disputed that the 2019 law bars individual landowners from accessing the courts if a problem arises. Leggette said they can still bring a claim if an energy company uses the surface estate unreasonably.

Thursday’s oral arguments come just over a year after Northeast District Judge Anthony Benson ruled in the landowners association’s favor, declaring the 2019 law unconstitutional and concluding that it “acts to give North Dakota landowners’ value from pore space to the oil and gas industry, for free.”

The dispute comes amid the state’s evolving energy landscape. Pore space issues have popped up in the course of the state’s oil boom over the past 15 years, and they are poised to continue as energy companies eye the state’s rock cavities to permanently store the climate-warming carbon dioxide emitted by coal and ethanol plants and other industrial facilities.

“There’s a lot happening to pore space, and there’s more to come,” Braaten told the justices.

Chief Justice Jon Jenson said the court would take Thursday's arguments under advisement and rule at a later date.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.