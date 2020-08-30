North Dakota state parks' use swells amid pandemic

They have been on the road since late April, having planned a trip for May and rented their house as the pandemic emerged. They decided to stick to rural areas and keep to themselves, wearing masks and distancing when appropriate. They made their way through Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and into North Dakota.

"We've never seen your wonderful state before," Rick Gardner said. They plan to be back in Florida in November, and go through Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and other Western states in 2021.

Camping at Fort Lincoln was up more than 18% for May, June and July compared to the same period last year. Schelske said day use visitation amid the pandemic was up as much as 15% at times, and was about 9% higher in July 2020 than in July 2019. Cabin fever has likely driven people's interest, he added.

"I think they’re just needing to get out, and we’re providing opportunities for them to come out," Schelske said.

The park is still holding its monthly themed hikes but spreads them out out over a week's time to avoid a large gathering. Hikers can send the park a selfie to obtain credit for an annual state park pass availed after 12 hikes.