North Dakota state parks see record camping amid pandemic

North Dakota's 13 state parks hit record camping numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, usage that park officials hope continues.
The state's Parks and Recreation Department reported a 35% increase in campsite nights from May 1-Oct. 31 compared to the same period in 2019. Camping boomed exponentially in September and October, up 173% and 339%, respectively, over 2019.
"I think you still had people looking for something to do outside and to be able to ... get on a trail, have some open spaces, be with their family," Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek said.
Annual park pass sales were up 18% this year from 2019. Travnicek is hopeful to see what 2021 brings for park visitors after the record year.
"Whether they were returning or whether they were new campers, (they) really wanted to be able to take advantage of those wide open spaces of those parks," she said.
A forthcoming state parks survey will gather public input on amenities and services for future planning. Travnicek wonders if people might even want to telework from state parks.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske expects the increased camping to continue at North Dakota's oldest state park, south of Mandan. The park that preserves military and Native history on the Missouri River saw a 28% increase in camping this year.
Schelske attributes the jump to people finding new activities in the pandemic.
"I think a lot of people started doing things that they weren't used to or had access to and they finally discovered something that's really fun, so I'm hoping that they'll come back in force next year as well," he said. He attributed good fall weather to the park's use.
The park's annual Haunted Fort attraction draws 8,000 people. Even with it canceled this Halloween due to the pandemic, day use is still comparable to 2019, Schelske said. People enjoying walking around the quiet campground, which he expects to continue in the winter, though snow and low temperatures can bring activities there to a standstill.
More people also have participated in the park's 12-month hiking challenge. Hikers can send the park a selfie to obtain credit for an annual state park pass availed after 12 hikes.
"It's a cool thing to do," Schelske said. "We mark the trails and give them a map and they just come out and enjoy themselves."
Firewood sales also took off this year, he said. The park had to call its supplier multiple times.
Camping at Morton County parks also boomed this year, up 38% from May through October compared to the 2019 season.
"In my mind it was simply, with COVID, people wanted to get outdoors and stay very close to home," Morton County Parks Director Tim Nilsen said. "The nice weather also played into the numbers."
U.S. Forest Service campgrounds on the Little Missouri National Grassland in western North Dakota saw a 10% increase in camping from May through September. Those campgrounds had a 29% jump in camping in June compared to the same month in 2019.
Out-of-state campers' visitation at North Dakota state parks fell 5%. Travnicek attributed the drop to the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border, preventing Canadians from visiting spots such as Icelandic State Park near Cavalier.
While winter curtails camping, Travnicek expects state parks to see people out for ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire bike riding. She was recently at Fort Stevenson State Park near Garrison, checking out winter trails.
"There's definitely lots of different activities to choose from," the state parks chief said.
