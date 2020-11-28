North Dakota state parks see record camping amid pandemic

Schelske attributes the jump to people finding new activities in the pandemic.

"I think a lot of people started doing things that they weren't used to or had access to and they finally discovered something that's really fun, so I'm hoping that they'll come back in force next year as well," he said. He attributed good fall weather to the park's use.

The park's annual Haunted Fort attraction draws 8,000 people. Even with it canceled this Halloween due to the pandemic, day use is still comparable to 2019, Schelske said. People enjoying walking around the quiet campground, which he expects to continue in the winter, though snow and low temperatures can bring activities there to a standstill.

More people also have participated in the park's 12-month hiking challenge. Hikers can send the park a selfie to obtain credit for an annual state park pass availed after 12 hikes.

"It's a cool thing to do," Schelske said. "We mark the trails and give them a map and they just come out and enjoy themselves."

Firewood sales also took off this year, he said. The park had to call its supplier multiple times.

Camping at Morton County parks also boomed this year, up 38% from May through October compared to the 2019 season.