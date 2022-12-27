North Dakota state parks host New Year's Day hikes, 12-month challenge

North Dakota state parks will continue the 12 Month-12 Hikes challenge in 2023, with bonus trails in parks in various cities.

Also, Cross Ranch, Fort Abraham Lincoln and Fort Stevenson state parks will host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1. Depending on snow conditions, events may include hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking or kick sledding. Full details are at state park Facebook pages or online at parkrec.nd.gov/events.

The 12-Month-12 Hikes challenge begins Jan. 1. Participants must hike one North Dakota state park trail each month. Those who complete the challenge will receive a commemorative patch.

The 2023 challenge includes bonus trails with Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston park districts.

Registration and rules are at parkrec.nd.gov/challenges.

“We are always eager to provide opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation,” state Parks and Recreation Department Director Cody Schulz said in a statement. “The hiking challenges provide a great way for all ages to get active while connecting them to the incredible trails within our parks, and including trails from our city partners this year is a wonderful addition.”

State park entrance fees are $7 per vehicle, $35 for a 2023 annual permit, or $55 for a family permit. Annual permits may be purchased in-person or online at parkrec.nd.gov.