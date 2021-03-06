North Dakota state parks eye upgrades following record camping year

"Right now the state is focusing on the properties that we do have, knowing that budgets have been a little bit more restrained, so how do we continue to maintain the properties that we do have but also look into the future for some of those properties and amenities and experiences that people are looking for?" Travnicek said.

She said the increased use in 2020 made clear the priority to maintain and modernize facilities and to plan for the future, "being responsive to what we're seeing from our visitors that are coming to the parks so that we are meeting their needs, their expectations."

The House Appropriations Committee didn't include the proposed challenge grant program or the money for modernizing amenities. Nathe said the budget process is fluid. The Senate will take up the budget, and a forthcoming revenue forecast this month could bear rosy numbers, he said. A House-Senate conference committee also could make changes.

"This budget is far from over," he said.

State parks also are undergoing updated master planning with public review. Some parks' master plans haven't been updated since the 1980s. Travnicek called it an opportunity "for us to see what the public is looking for as we really look (toward) the next 10 years of each of these state park properties."