North Dakota State Fair kicks off this weekend in Minot

The nine-day North Dakota State Fair gets underway at the State Fairgrounds in Minot this weekend.

The fair attracts about 300,000 people each year -- making it the largest annual event in the state.

Kid Rock and legendary 1980s rock band Night Ranger will kick off grandstand performances with a Friday concert. The State Fair Parade is Saturday, beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Burdick Expressway and running to the fairgrounds on the east side of Minot.

Other country grandstand acts are Cody Johnson on Saturday; Elvie Shane on Sunday; Will Banister on July 27 with Hometown Sound finalists including singer/songwriter John Kringstad of Bismarck as the opening act; and Old Dominion on July 28. Sam Hunt closes out the fair July 30.

Koe Wetzel and Nelly will perform July 29. Wetzel brings a mix of grunge, country and Americana. Nelly is a multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor.

Pride of Dakota Day is July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. under a large tent near the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. A $1 lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nearly 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program.

Grandstand entertainment includes Demolition Derby on July 25 and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Horse Relay on July 26. The relay, debuting this year, will feature teams of four racing their horses bareback to the finish line. MHA Native American Dancers will take to the grandstand during the event and change over between relay heats.

The Bull Riding Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding will be held July 25-26 in the North Dakota State Fair Center, and the Ranch Rodeo will be held July 27-28.

In addition to the concerts and rodeo action, fair attractions include livestock shows, food stands and carnival rides. For more information, go to ndstatefair.com.