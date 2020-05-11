North Dakota State Fair canceled due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This summer's North Dakota State Fair has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

"This decision is in the best interest for all involved," fair officials said in a statement Monday. "It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic, and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair."

The fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year to the State Fairgrounds in Minot. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.

"Our situation is different in that thousands of people come to the fair to be together with friends and family," the fair's statement said. "We want to continue this tradition that we are a meeting place to get together."

Tickets for this year's nine-day event went on sale in late March. All tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded to that account.