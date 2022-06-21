 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota sex offender registry upgraded

051022-nws-drew-wrigley

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Mike McCleary

Updates to North Dakota's sex offender registry will make it easier for people to find detailed information about registered sex offenders, Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Tuesday.

“Among the feedback we received from stakeholders was that the old site was difficult to search for information about some offenders, particularly those whose risk level had not yet been assigned," he said. "In addition, many of the public safety features were only available for high-risk offenders and those required to register for life. The updated website makes it easy to search for and find detailed information about every offender, regardless of their risk level.”

The website is at sexoffender.nd.gov. Upgrades include:

  • Photos of all offenders are now available, regardless of the offender’s assigned risk level.
  • Search results include a Google map showing the offender’s home address, with an additional search function showing the offender’s employer.
  • People can now search for an offender by name, geographical radius or city/county, regardless of risk level.
  • People can sign up to receive notifications about any offender, including those without a risk level yet assigned.
  • Descriptions of each crime are available for every offender with an assigned risk level, regardless of where the crime occurred.

People are also reading…

“The short synopsis of the crime will help the public to gauge their own level of concern about each offender, whether they be classified as a high-risk, moderate-risk or low-risk offender,” Wrigley said.

There are 1,613 sex offenders required to register in North Dakota as of Friday.

