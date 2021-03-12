North Dakota Senate to consider year-round daylight saving time

Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, countered that even on standard time, people are going to work or school in the dark anyway during wintertime.

"The good thing about daylight time is having longer daylight, so you don't have to go to bed in the dark," Lee said. "When I get up in the dark in the morning in the winter, I know it's going to get better, because I'm going to have daylight for most of the time that I'm up."

The committee approved a "do pass" recommendation on a 6-1 vote. The bill now goes to the full Senate. It passed the House earlier on a 57-35 vote.

The issues of daylight saving time and time zones have been debated for years in North Dakota. The 2017 Legislature defeated a bill that would have exempted the state from daylight saving time and made Central Standard Time the state's official standard time. Lawmakers in 2019 killed a bill seeking to put the entire state under Central Standard Time.

