North Dakota Senate to consider year-round daylight saving time

A Senate committee has recommended a bill that would keep North Dakota on daylight saving time year-round, if and when Congress approves, and when neighboring states also make the move.
Daylight saving time officially begins on Sunday, with people turning their clocks forward an hour to provide longer daylight hours during the warmer months between March and November. The National Conference of State Legislatures says momentum is building in statehouses across the country to permanently switch to daylight saving time, and 13 states have done so but are awaiting approval from Congress, The Associated Press reported.
A representative of the group “Save Standard Time” on Thursday urged the North Dakota Senate Political Subdivisions Committee to amend House Bill 1371 so that North Dakota would stay on standard time year-round, Prairie Public reported. Jay Pea of San Francisco said there’s a reason daylight saving time isn't observed in the winter.
"This bill would delay North Dakota sunrise until past 8 a.m. DST for up to five months," Pea said. "Most school and workdays begin at 8 a.m., so for nearly half the year, this bill would force hundreds of thousands to start school or work in the dark."
Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, countered that even on standard time, people are going to work or school in the dark anyway during wintertime.
"The good thing about daylight time is having longer daylight, so you don't have to go to bed in the dark," Lee said. "When I get up in the dark in the morning in the winter, I know it's going to get better, because I'm going to have daylight for most of the time that I'm up."
The committee approved a "do pass" recommendation on a 6-1 vote. The bill now goes to the full Senate. It passed the House earlier on a 57-35 vote.
The issues of daylight saving time and time zones have been debated for years in North Dakota. The 2017 Legislature defeated a bill that would have exempted the state from daylight saving time and made Central Standard Time the state's official standard time. Lawmakers in 2019 killed a bill seeking to put the entire state under Central Standard Time.