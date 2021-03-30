North Dakota Senate defeats bills shortening early voting, printing full measures' text

North Dakota's Senate on Tuesday defeated separate bills to shorten the period for early voting and to require the full text of measures be printed on ballots.

The chamber defeated House Bill 1373 10-37. The House last month voted 78-13 to pass the bill brought by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, to decrease early voting from 15 days to nine business days before an election.

Kasper said the House felt elections "might be open too long," and the bill sought "to give people an opportunity to maybe have the most recent information possible" before casting their votes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill opponents said many voters enjoy early voting, and the bill would make voting difficult for Native Americans, many of whom lack street addresses and rely on in-person voting, sometimes traveling great distances to do so.

Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, said early voting is helpful for election administrators and rural voters.