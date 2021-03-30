North Dakota Senate defeats bills shortening early voting, printing full measures' text

North Dakota's Senate on Tuesday defeated separate bills to shorten the period for early voting and to require the full text of measures be printed on ballots.
The chamber defeated House Bill 1373 10-37. The House last month voted 78-13 to pass the bill brought by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, to decrease early voting from 15 days to nine business days before an election.
Kasper said the House felt elections "might be open too long," and the bill sought "to give people an opportunity to maybe have the most recent information possible" before casting their votes.
Bill opponents said many voters enjoy early voting, and the bill would make voting difficult for Native Americans, many of whom lack street addresses and rely on in-person voting, sometimes traveling great distances to do so.
Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, said early voting is helpful for election administrators and rural voters.
The Senate also defeated House Bill 1173, brought by Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo. The House last month passed the bill 85-9. It would have required the full text of constitutional, initiated and referred measures be printed on the ballot, rather than just a summary.
Koppelman said the bill was for transparency of ballot measures, alluding to voters' passage of Marsy's Law in 2016 and approval of the Ethics Commission in 2018.
Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, said the bill would create "numerous problems," citing opponents concerns' over multiple-page ballots and limited space.
Voters also might not read the entire ballot, he said. The Senate defeated the bill 13-34.
The bill were two of dozens related to voting introduced in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide.
