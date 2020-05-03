North Dakota seeks comments on its foster care prevention plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is accepting public comment on its draft plan for preventative services and programs aimed at keeping children out of foster homes.

The draft plan allows the state to access federal Title IV-E funds for prevention services aimed at children who are at risk of entering foster care, and their families.

Federal Title IV-E money is one of the main sources of funding for state-run child welfare systems across the country, and it previously could be used only for the cost of foster care and related expenses. The Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018, a major overhaul of the child welfare system, allowed states to spend the funds for preventative services such as mental health and substance abuse counseling that could allow children at risk of entering foster care to stay with their parents or relatives.

The draft 2020-2024 Title IV-E Prevention Services and Programs Plan can be reviewed online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Central time on May 12. They can be submitted by email to dhscfs@nd.gov; by fax to 701-328-3538; or by mail to the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Children and Family Services Division, Attn: Title IV-E Prevention Plan, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0250.

