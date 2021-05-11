North Dakota’s rock library evolves to meet energy industry needs

Wilson Laird, who became state geologist in 1941, championed a host of laws and rules anticipating someone would strike oil one day. Among them was a requirement that companies preserve their drill cuttings and make them available to the Geological Survey. The rules have evolved over time and now require the rock to be sent to the core library.

The lucky break came in 1951 for Amerada Petroleum Corp., which struck oil near Tioga. The company’s discovery launched North Dakota’s first oil boom.

Rock from that well is packed into cardboard boxes just like all the other samples, and it’s something of a mecca for oil enthusiasts who visit the library and make it a point to stop by its shelf.

On a recent tour of the library, Bader and subsurface geologist Timothy Nesheim pulled down one of the boxes from that well. It contains rock from a depth of over 11,000 feet.

The rock is a light gray color but every so often shows a bit of brown, which Nesheim said is an oil stain.

Even he still gets excited by that rock, and he’s worked with the Geological Survey for years.