North Dakota residents warned about seed packages from China

Agriculture officials in multiple states including North Dakota issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them.

North Dakota's Department of Agriculture and State Seed Department have received several reports of state residents receiving unsolicited seed packets in the mail that originated in China, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

“We’re not sure why these seeds are being sent or what the motives are behind this,” he said. “Unsolicited seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock.”

People in several states have received packets of unknown seeds. Agriculture officials around the country say they don't know if the seeds are a hoax, a scam or an act of agricultural bioterrorism, according to The Associated Press

North Carolina's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the shipments could be the product of an international internet scam known as “brushing,” the AP reported.

“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings,” said Phil Wilson, director of that state's Plant Industry Division.