North Dakota residents called to answer 2020 census

The lowest rates of response per county come from Sioux County at 26.9%, Rolette County at 28.1%, McKenzie County at 30.6%, Mountrail County at 32.3% and Benson County at 34.3%.

The Bismarck Census Office restarted operations on May 4. Follow-up counting began in June after door-to-door census work was postponed in late March. Door-to-door nonresponse follow-up will resume on Aug. 11.

Kevin Iverson, North Dakota Census Office manager, said door-to-door nonresponse follow-up was delayed due to COVID-19. That part of the count is important, as door-to-door follow-up typically speeds up the process of residents responding.

Iverson said more monetary resources and effort are going toward this year’s census than ever before.

“I think people just simply do not understand how critical and long-term the census (data) is financially to the state,” Iverson said. "If you have a gas station, it's one less tank of gas filled. If you have a pop machine, it's one less can of pop sold. It impacts all of us to get this information in and get it accurate."