North Dakota requests disaster declaration; walks back part of travel order

New cases

The state reported four new cases early Sunday; two in Cass County, and one each in Morton and Stark counties.

The four cases come from a batch of 346 tests, with 342 people testing negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The state has now tested 3,453 people.

North Dakota reported one more coronavirus-related hospitalization Sunday for a total of 17.

Eighteen people have recovered from the virus, and one person, a 90-year-old man from Fargo, died last Thursday.

Travel order

The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday walked back part of a “confinement order” it issued the previous day.

The order now applies to all current and future travel, requiring that people who visit other states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as “areas of widespread community infection” must quarantine at home for 14 days upon returning to North Dakota. The order also applies to people who travel internationally.