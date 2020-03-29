North Dakota requests disaster declaration; walks back part of travel order

Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday announced that he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration, as the state's total of coronavirus cases reached 98.
A declaration by President Donald Trump would unlock federal aid to help the state pay for the response to the pandemic.
The governor’s request seeks assistance for public infrastructure and facilities; mitigation grants for counties and tribal nations; assistance for people and households; and supplemental nutrition and transitional sheltering assistance, among other aid.
“Federal assistance is critical for our capability to expand North Dakota’s response to the rapidly evolving impacts of COVID-19,” Burgum said in the request dated Friday.
The request includes state modeling showing how widely the new virus could infect North Dakotans. Burgum writes that 152,000 people could become infected over an 18-month period, including 22,000 who would require 14-day hospitalizations.
“At these numbers, our existing healthcare facilities will rapidly exhaust capacity,” he wrote, adding that the state would need to establish makeshift care facilities.
The state is looking to build such field hospitals, if necessary, in Bismarck and Fargo. Officials are eyeing Bismarck State College as a potential site.
Building the facilities poses a “potential need for thousands of skilled and unskilled volunteers,” and the state is working to obtain personal protective equipment and other resources for the effort, Burgum wrote.
The governor, speaking at a press conference Saturday, cautioned that he has “very low confidence” in virus projections for North Dakota, as there is a lot of uncertainty in predicting the spread of the virus across the state, and the state's overall numbers are relatively low.
Burgum’s request makes note of several recent natural disasters in the state that have “already depleted emergency fund budgets in numerous counties and cities across central and eastern North Dakota before the current nationwide pandemic began in early 2020.”
The disasters include spring 2019 flooding, followed by historic rainfall in late summer and early fall, as well as a particularly severe storm in mid-October that started as heavy rain and transitioned to snow, leading to flooding in the James River Basin.
New cases
The state reported four new cases early Sunday; two in Cass County, and one each in Morton and Stark counties.
The four cases come from a batch of 346 tests, with 342 people testing negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The state has now tested 3,453 people.
North Dakota reported one more coronavirus-related hospitalization Sunday for a total of 17.
Eighteen people have recovered from the virus, and one person, a 90-year-old man from Fargo, died last Thursday.
Travel order
The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday walked back part of a “confinement order” it issued the previous day.
The order now applies to all current and future travel, requiring that people who visit other states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as “areas of widespread community infection” must quarantine at home for 14 days upon returning to North Dakota. The order also applies to people who travel internationally.
People who are considered “essential” workers by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security do not have to comply. The classification includes a wide range of professions: health care and public health; law enforcement, public safety and other first responders; food and agriculture; energy; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; public works and infrastructure support services; communications and information technology; other community or government-based operations and essential functions; critical manufacturing; hazardous materials; financial services; chemical; defense industrial base; commercial facilities; residential/shelter facilities and services; hygiene products and services.
The original order also required people who traveled internationally or to certain states within the past 14 days to quarantine at home for two weeks. The amended order no longer applies to people in that situation.
As of Sunday, the CDC considered 23 states as having widespread community infection, meaning people who travel there will need to comply with the order. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington.
The health department encourages people who travel to those states to fill out a survey on its website to receive information on how to monitor for symptoms.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.