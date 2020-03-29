North Dakota requests disaster declaration; walks back part of travel order

New cases

The state reported four new cases Sunday; two in Cass County, and one each in Morton and Stark counties.

The cases reported Sunday come after a record 26 the day before. Burgum said Saturday that given the relatively low number of overall cases confirmed in North Dakota, "we're still in a position where things may be jumping around a little."

Sunday's positive cases resulted from a batch of 617 tests, with 613 people testing negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. In North Dakota, 3,724 people have been tested for the virus since the outbreak began.

North Dakota reported two more coronavirus-related hospitalizations Sunday for a total of 18.

One more person had recovered from the virus, bringing the number to 19 statewide.

One person, a 93-year-old man from Fargo, died last Thursday.

Travel order

The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday walked back part of a “confinement order” it issued the previous day.