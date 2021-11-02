North Dakota Republicans blast Biden's methane proposal; Dakota Resource Council lauds plan

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the new rule would be stricter than a 2016 standard set under President Barack Obama, which was rolled back during Republican President Donald Trump's administration but reinstated by Congress last summer.

Gov. Doug Burgum said he thinks the way to address methane emissions "is through innovation, not redundant and burdensome regulations that will only drive energy production overseas where it is produced less cleanly and efficiently.”

Burgum also touts innovation as a way to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the end of the decade -- a goal he announced last spring. Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between CO2 released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way. Burgum envisions meeting the goal while maintaining robust oil and coal industries in North Dakota. The governor did not mention methane in announcing the goal.

On Tuesday, he said, "The Biden administration should be allowing industry to reinvest in existing and future infrastructure to protect the environment and human health while also reducing regulatory costs.”

North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation also blasted the methane proposal. Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, touted recent gains in North Dakota in the capture of natural gas in the oil fields, leading to reduced wasteful flaring.

"We can replicate that success across the nation by providing regulatory relief and empowering the energy industry to invest in gas-gathering lines, transmission pipelines and the facilities needed to capture and make good use of methane," Hoeven said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called Biden's plan "another harmful strike at America's energy producers" and also touted innovation as a better means. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said the federal plan "will stifle innovation in states like North Dakota."

Environmental groups call methane reduction the fastest and most cost-effective way to slow the rate of global warming. Dakota Resource Council members in North Dakota on Tuesday applauded Biden's plan, pointing to severe drought and rampant wildfires in the state this year as examples of the effects of climate change.

“The people of my tribe, The Three Affiliated Tribes, have lived on and cared for our land for millennia. We hold all of Mother Earth sacred, including the air," said Lisa DeVille, founder of Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights, a DRC affiliate.

"Since the start of the Bakken oil boom, the oil and gas industry has polluted our air and harmed our health by flaring and venting methane from wells and pipelines," DeVille said. "It is time for the U.S. government and the EPA to look out for the health and well-being of the Indigenous communities like mine, and the health of Mother Earth, by finalizing a strong rule curbing harmful methane emissions.”

North Dakota has a history of suing over federal rules targeting its coal and oil industries. The state challenged several Obama-era regulations targeting emissions.