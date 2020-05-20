North Dakota reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, new single-day high of cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota's Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 deaths and a single-day high of new cases: 102.

Four Cass County men, ranging in age from their 60s to 80s, who all had underlying health conditions have died, bringing the death toll to 49.

Total cases stand at 2,095, 744 of which are active. The new cases included 49 in Cass County, 23 in Morton County, 18 in Traill County, three in Burleigh County, two each in Grand Forks and Richland counties and one apiece in Nelson, Stutsman, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties.

Thirty-eight people remain hospitalized of 142 total. State and private labs have processed 72,003 tests, including 2,105 reported Wednesday.

Of those total tests, 59,200 people have been tested, some more than once.

More than 1,300 people in North Dakota have recovered from the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Cass County, home to Fargo, has emerged as a hot spot in the state for virus cases, having 1,277 of the state's 2,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Burleigh and neighboring Morton County have confirmed 120 and 63 cases, respectively.

Three long-term care facilities in Morton County appear to have reported new cases in residents and workers. There are now 12 cases at Sunset Drive Prospera Mandan, 10 at Marion Manor in Glen Ullin and nine at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, according to the Department of Health.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

