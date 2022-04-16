North Dakota regulators want utilities to weigh in on electric vehicles, energy consumption

North Dakota regulators want utilities’ input on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and programs meant to reduce power consumption during peak usage times.

The three members of the Public Service Commission discussed the topics at a recent meeting and gave utilities a deadline of June 15 to provide feedback. The request was prompted by the federal infrastructure bill that Congress passed last fall, which directs state utility regulators to look into such matters.

The legislation tasks each state with considering measures to promote electric vehicles and related infrastructure, Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said.

The PSC is asking utilities to provide information on establishing rates that consider promoting affordable electric vehicle charging options, improving customers' charging experience, accelerating third party investment in charging, and recovering charging infrastructure costs.

“At this point, we’re just gathering information on these particular issues as written in law,” Fedorchak said. “There’s nothing that requires us to promote these goals.”

North Dakota has just several hundred electric vehicles and is among the last states in the nation to install fast-charging stations. Momentum has built in recent years to expand charging infrastructure, and a number of cities including Bismarck now have a few stations.

The PSC’s other request of utilities has to do with programs related to demand response and demand flexibility. Under demand response programs, utility customers voluntarily agree to have their power curtailed during periods of unusually high electricity demand. Demand flexibility involves shifting high energy consuming activities such as charging an electric vehicle to off-peak times.

Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said the commission seeks comments from utilities on existing programs and future opportunities, current rate mechanisms for recovering costs, and previous state actions surrounding demand response and flexibility.

Fedorchak described demand response as “low-hanging fruit” to improve efficiency within the power sector, particularly as the industry develops tools enabling customers to more closely monitor and adjust their electricity usage.

“I feel like it’s an important step to take now that those tools exist to help shave the peak … which also can then reduce the need for adding additional generation resources, which are paid for by customers and expensive to develop,” she said.

Commissioner Randy Christmann said demand response has benefits, but he will be following the matter closely because it's “an area where, as a country, we can’t get too carried away.” He said there are scenarios in which curtailing power could become a problem -- even for the commissioners if they were to schedule a hearing at a facility elsewhere in the state where they would need to be assured of adequate power availability for the day.

