North Dakota regulators order removal of wind turbine too close to residence

State regulators have ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines following a dispute over the proximity of the tower to a house on a landowner's property in Oliver County.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine within six months. The company can either leave it down or move it farther away from the home.

Such an order is rare, though disputes have arisen in the past over the proximity of turbines to structures.

The Kessler family raised a complaint with the PSC last year over the placement of the turbine, which is 1,125 feet away from the house. The turbine falls within the 1,400-foot buffer the company indicated it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm that straddles Morton and Oliver counties.

At issue is whether the house is considered an “occupied residence,” as the Kesslers do not live in it full time but use it from time to time. The PSC determined it is occupied.